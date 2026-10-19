Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 Bonus for Monday Night Football

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Monday Night Football brings the San Francisco 49ers to Santa Clara to face the Washington Commanders, and it's the perfect moment to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $60 bonus when they trade just $25 on this matchup or any other event. You'll need to enter code VIP60 during registration to unlock this welcome offer available on October 19. Check out other prediction market promos to compare, but this bonus stands out as one of the most generous in the industry.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for Monday Night Football

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 delivers straightforward value: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades within seven days, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. You can trade on Monday Night Football outcomes, the WNBA Finals, NBA tip-off markets, or any other event available on the platform. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose, meaning you build your account balance while learning how prediction markets operate.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code VIP60 during registration to activate the offer

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $60 bonus credits to your account after you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

Imagine trading $25 on the 49ers to cover the spread against Washington on Monday night. If your trade settles, you keep any winnings and immediately receive your $60 bonus. If the trade doesn't go your way, you still get the full $60 bonus to deploy on other markets like the WNBA Finals or NBA season opener. This structure lets you explore prediction markets without pressure on your first trades.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Monday Night Football

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes, and you can be trading on Monday Night Football before kickoff. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code VIP60 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security number, and residential address. Verify your identity: Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and complete the KYC verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. You can fund your account immediately and start trading. Place your first trade: Browse available markets and trade $25 or more on Monday Night Football or any other event. You can settle this trade in a single transaction or spread it across multiple trades. Receive your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus to your account within hours.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.