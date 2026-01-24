Knicks vs. 76ers: Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Up to $2,000 FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 FanCash when betting on Saturday's Knicks vs. 76ers matchup. This welcome offer provides an excellent opportunity to wager on the game while exploring various sportsbook promos available on January 24.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Knicks vs. 76ers

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo requires new customers to place a $1 minimum cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each daily wager must have minimum odds of -500 or longer to qualify for the promotion. When your daily bet loses, Fanatics Sportsbook issues FanCash equal to your losing stake, up to $200 per day.

For example, if you bet $50 on the Knicks to cover the spread against Philadelphia and lose, you'll receive $50 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you wager $150 on Joel Embiid to score over his points total and it doesn't hit, you'll get $150 in FanCash. The maximum daily FanCash award is $200, so larger losing bets will be capped at that amount.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

FanCash is issued only when bets settle as losses.

FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Maximum $200 FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total over 10 days.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Saturday's game

Follow these steps to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus and bet on Knicks vs. 76ers:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Register your account using your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first $1 minimum wager on any Knicks vs. 76ers market with odds of -500 or longer. Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. These additional bonuses often include profit boosts on specific games, parlay insurance opportunities, and special event promotions. Current users can discover these rotating offers by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where new bonuses are frequently added throughout the week.

