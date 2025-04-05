March Madness BetMGM Bonus Code: Claim Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets with Code ‘SI1500’ for the Final Four
The Final Four is set, and for just the second time in history, all four No. 1 seeds have made it through. Florida faces Auburn in a battle of SEC powerhouses, while Houston and Duke square off in a clash of dominant programs.
New users can bet on the Final Four with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500, unlocking up to $1,500 in bonus bets. If you’re in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you can bet $10 to win $150 in bonus bets.
- Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
- Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus at BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the BetMGM March Madness offer
Before claiming your BetMGM Final Four bonus, here’s what you need to know:
- Use promo code SI1500 when signing up to qualify for the offer.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the promotion.
- If your first bet loses, you’ll receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets as a refund.
- Wagers under $50 will come back as a single bonus bet matching the stake.
- If you make a wager of $50 or more you are refunded as five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original bet.
- Bonus bets expire in seven days from the date they are issued.
- You can claim this offer throughout the remainder of the tournament.
The Final Four is one of the most exciting weekends of the year, and BetMGM gives you a chance to wager with added confidence.
Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MS, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV
New users in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV can take advantage of another exclusive March Madness BetMGM bonus. Simply place a $10 bet, and if it wins, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard payout.
Here’s how it works:
- Sign up with code SI1500 and deposit at least $10.
- Place a $10+ bet within seven days of opening your account.
- If your bet wins, BetMGM will credit you $150 in bonus bets.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days and cannot be withdrawn.
- This promo runs until 11:59 PM ET on April 8, 2025.
Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus at BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
More BetMGM offers for all users
With the Final Four underway, BetMGM continues to roll out exclusive offers and ongoing promos to enhance your betting experience. Check out what is available today:
- BetMGM March Matchups $250,000 Pick’Em: Put your college basketball knowledge to the test in BetMGM’s Pick’Em contest, where you can compete for a cut of the $25K prize pool during each entry period.
How to claim $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
Follow these simple steps to lock in your BetMGM bonus code:
- Sign up: Click on any BetMGM registration link on this page and enter BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during sign-up.
- Deposit: Add at least $10 to your account.
- Place a bet: Wager on any available sports betting market. If your first bet loses, you’ll be refunded with up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
- Use your bonus: If your first bet is under $50, you’ll receive one bonus bet. If it’s $50 or more, you’ll get five separate bonus bets, with each being worth 20% of your stake.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
March Madness betting is legal in many states, but specific restrictions may apply. Check the table below to see how your state regulates college sports betting.
Compare March Madness betting promos
Take your Final Four betting experience to the next level with additional welcome bonuses available throughout the rest of March Madness. Don’t miss out on more exciting offers as the tournament nears its thrilling conclusion.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Six $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.