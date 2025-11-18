Missouri Sports Betting: Claim Up to $5,500 in Pre-Launch Bonuses When You Register Today
Missouri sports betting bonuses are officially live, kicking off the state’s pre-launch sign-up period ahead of legal betting on Dec. 1, 2025. From Nov. 17-30, residents can create accounts with approved online sportsbooks and secure a lineup of exclusive early-registration bonuses worth up to $5,500 before launch day.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$0
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$50
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
The DraftKings Missouri promo code offer grants early access to Missouri sportsbook bonuses. New users who sign up today can claim $300 in bonus bets to use on launch day, with no deposit required. This allows anyone who pre-registers to get a head start before legal sports betting goes live on Dec. 1, 2025.
Key terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and above are eligible.
- This pre-launch bonus is available through Nov. 30, 2025.
- Claiming this offer makes you ineligible for the separate launch-day offer on Dec. 1.
- Bonus bet payouts include winnings only, not the stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
The BetMGM Missouri bonus code pre-launch offer, accessed with SI1500, gives new players $100 in bonus bets to use once Missouri sports betting officially begins. Plus, starting Dec. 1, you’ll qualify for a first-bet promotion of up to $1,500. If your opening wager doesn’t hit, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets. This makes the BetMGM offer one of the most lucrative Missouri sportsbook promos available.
Key details for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available to new Missouri residents 21 and older.
- A minimum deposit of $10 must be made before Dec. 1, 2025, to activate the pre-launch bonus.
- Pre-launch bonus bets of $100 will be credited when Missouri’s sports betting market goes live.
- Bonus bets from this pre-launch promotion expire seven days after being issued.
- The pre-launch window ends on Nov. 30, 2025.
- For the $1,500 first-bet promotion: Wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets, each 20% of the original stake; wagers $50 or under earn one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Winnings from bonus bets exclude the bonus amount itself.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of crediting.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
No FanDuel Missouri promo code is required to claim this pre-launch welcome offer, making it easy for new players to jump in. By registering through the links on this page, you’ll instantly receive $100 in bonus bets. Plus, any first deposit during the pre-launch period is matched 100% up to $100, giving you a chance to receive up to $200 in bonus bets before legal betting officially begins. When Missouri sports betting goes live on Dec. 1, you can also access FanDuel’s ‘bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets’ promotion, bringing your total potential welcome bonus to $500.
Key terms for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri residents aged 21 and above.
- Sign-up must be completed through approved pre-launch links by 11:59 AM on Nov. 30, 2025.
- Pre-launch registrants will receive $100 in bonus bets, redeemable on launch day.
- A minimum $5 deposit during pre-launch unlocks a 100% deposit match up to $100.
- Starting Dec. 1, the first $5 cash wager triggers an additional $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after crediting.
- Only one new-user offer can be claimed per player.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
Get a head start on Missouri sports betting with the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo, where new players can earn FanCash on losing bets for 15 consecutive days beginning Dec. 1, 2025. Simply place at least one cash wager of $1 or more each day at odds of –500 or longer, starting the day your account is activated. If your qualifying bet doesn’t hit, Fanatics will return your stake as FanCash, up to $200 daily.
Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and older can claim this offer.
- A minimum initial deposit of $50 is required during the pre-registration process.
- Beginning December 1, players can place one qualifying wager per day, with stakes ranging from $1 to $200.
- Only losing bets earn FanCash; winning wagers are not refunded.
- Daily wagers are optional, but missed days cannot be recovered.
- FanCash credits must be used within seven days of being issued.
- The pre-launch promotion ends Nov. 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code gives new bettors two strong offers right out of the gate. Missouri bettors who download the app today can claim a ‘bet $5 and, if you win, get $50 in bonus bets’ + plus five 100% profit boosts. These profit boosts are only available during the pre-launch window, so register before Dec. 1 to lock them in.
Here are some key terms about the Caesars welcome bonus:
- Only new Missouri bettors aged 21+.
- You must win your initial $5 wager to earn $150 in bonus bets.
- For profit boosts, you must place a minimum $1 wager at odds of -10000 or longer.
- The maximum wager per token is $25, with up to $2,500 in additional winnings available from each boost.
- All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being issued.
