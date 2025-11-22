Missouri Sports Betting: Up to $5,915 in Pre-Live Bonuses if You Register Now
Missouri sports betting has officially kicked off its pre-launch sign-up window, giving bettors a limited-time chance to secure bonus offers before legal sports wagering arrives on Dec. 1, 2025. Between Nov. 17 and Nov. 30, residents can lock in accounts with approved online sportsbooks and grab exclusive early-registration rewards worth up to $5,915.
These promos disappear once November ends, and sportsbooks typically scale back their offers after launch — which means early registration delivers the biggest value Missouri players will see before the market goes live in December.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$0
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$50
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
Early sign-ups can take advantage of the DraftKings Missouri promo code deal, available only through Nov. 30. Anyone who registers before the deadline will automatically receive $300 in bonus bets, which unlock as soon as DraftKings goes live on Dec. 1. No deposit is required — it’s simply a reward for getting in early. Be sure to claim the offer before Missouri’s legal sports betting market officially opens on Dec. 1, 2025.
Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and above are eligible.
- This pre-launch bonus is available through Nov. 30, 2025.
- Claiming this offer makes you ineligible for the separate launch-day offer on Dec. 1.
- Bonus bet payouts include winnings only, not the stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
You can now sign up ahead of the Missouri launch with the BetMGM Missouri promo code SI1500. This unlocks a pair of valuable bonuses for new players. Anyone who registers and deposits at least $10 before Dec. 1, 2025, will receive $100 in bonus bets ready to use on opening day when sports betting goes live. Once betting goes live, your very first wager is also protected for up to $1,500, so if that initial bet doesn’t hit, BetMGM will return the amount in bonus bets. Combined, these perks make this one of the strongest pre-launch incentives available in Missouri.
Key terms to know for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available to new Missouri residents 21 and older.
- A minimum deposit of $10 must be made before Dec. 1, 2025, to activate the pre-launch bonus.
- Pre-launch bonus bets of $100 will be credited when Missouri’s sports betting market goes live.
- Bonus bets from this pre-launch promotion expire seven days after being issued.
- The pre-launch window ends on Nov. 30, 2025.
- For the $1,500 first-bet promotion: Wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets, each 20% of the original stake; wagers $50 or under earn one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Winnings from bonus bets exclude the bonus amount itself.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of crediting.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
Getting in on the FanDuel Missouri promo code offer couldn’t be easier, as there is no FanDuel promo code required. Register through the available links anytime before Nov. 30, and FanDuel will immediately credit your account with $100 in bonus bets. During the early sign-up window (Nov. 17–30), your first deposit is also matched 100% up to $100, giving you as much as $200 in bonus bets before wagering is even legal. Then, when Missouri’s market goes live on Dec. 1, you’ll also qualify for FanDuel’s “bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets” launch-day offer, bringing your total potential value to $500.
Key details and terms for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri residents aged 21 and above.
- Sign-up must be completed through approved pre-launch links by 11:59 AM on Nov. 30, 2025.
- Pre-launch registrants will receive $100 in bonus bets, redeemable on launch day.
- A minimum $5 deposit during pre-launch unlocks a 100% deposit match up to $100.
- Starting Dec. 1, the first $5 cash wager triggers an additional $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after crediting.
- Only one new-user offer can be claimed per player.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo early sign-up bonus gives new players a running start with a 15-day FanCash program beginning on Dec. 1, 2025, offering up to $3,000 in FanCash. To qualify, register your account, make a $50 deposit, and then place at least one cash wager of $1 or more each day at odds of –500 or longer. Any time your daily qualifying bet comes up short, Fanatics returns the stake in FanCash, as much as $200 per day over the entire 15-day span. Both your Fanatics registration and your deposit must be completed before Dec. 1 to secure this limited-time pre-launch incentive.
Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:
- Only new Missouri users aged 21 and older can claim this offer.
- A minimum initial deposit of $50 is required during the pre-registration process.
- Beginning December 1, players can place one qualifying wager per day, with stakes ranging from $1 to $200.
- Only losing bets earn FanCash; winning wagers are not refunded.
- Daily wagers are optional, but missed days cannot be recovered.
- FanCash credits must be used within seven days of being issued.
- The pre-launch promotion ends Nov. 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
Missouri bettors can lock in extra value before launch by using the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code pre-registration offer. Early sign-ups who download the app and register ahead of Dec. 1 receive access to a “bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your wager wins” deal, along with five 100% profit boosts. These boosts are exclusive to the pre-launch window and won’t be available once the market opens, making early registration the only way to secure the complete bonus package.
Key terms and conditions:
- Only new Missouri bettors aged 21+.
- You must win your initial $5 wager to earn $150 in bonus bets.
- For profit boosts, you must place a minimum $1 wager at odds of -10000 or longer.
- The maximum wager per token is $25, with up to $2,500 in additional winnings available from each boost.
- All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being issued.
