Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Grab Up to $5,915 in Pre-Launch Bonuses When You Sign Up Early
Missouri sportsbook promos are now live for early registrants, giving new bettors a head start before online sports betting officially begins on Dec. 1, 2025. Approved operators are opening their pre-registration windows, each offering exclusive bonuses totaling up to $5,915. Sign up before Nov. 30 to register your new account, claim these early perks, and step into launch day with extra value already secured.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$0
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$50
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
The DraftKings Missouri promo code offer gives new players early access to one of the state’s top pre-launch bonuses. By registering before the Dec. 1 launch, users automatically secure $300 in bonus bets, no deposit or extra steps required. It’s an easy way for Missouri bettors to enter the market with guaranteed bonus value ready for launch day. Register now, as this offer disappears after Nov. 30.
Key terms for this DraftKings Missouri offer:
- You must be a new user in Missouri who is 21+ years old.
- Pre-launch registration is open through Nov. 30, 2025.
- Redeeming this offer disqualifies users from the separate launch-day promotion on Dec. 1.
- Bonus bets pay out winnings only; the original stake is not included.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
With code SI1500, the BetMGM Missouri bonus offers new players a two-part pre-launch package to kick off their betting experience. By registering before Dec. 1 and making a minimum $10 deposit, users secure $100 in bonus bets ready to use as soon as Missouri’s market goes live. On launch day, BetMGM adds a first-bet promotion of up to $1,500; if your opening wager loses, the stake is refunded in bonus bets. This combination makes it one of the most enticing Missouri sportsbook promos available during the pre-launch window.
Key terms for this BetMGM Missouri offer:
- This offer is available to new Missouri customers aged 21 or older.
- A minimum $10 deposit must be completed before Dec. 1, 2025, to qualify for the pre-launch bonus.
- The $100 in bonus bets is credited once Missouri’s market officially opens.
- Pre-launch bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
- Early registration closes Nov. 30, 2025.
- For the $1,500 first-bet promotion: wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets (each worth 20% of the stake), while wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Bonus bets pay out winnings only, excluding the original stake.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
New Missouri users can claim the FanDuel Missouri promo without a code; simply register through the official links on this page to automatically receive $100 in bonus bets. During the pre-launch period, FanDuel will also match your first deposit dollar-for-dollar up to $100, allowing early registrants to start launch day with as much as $200 in bonus value. Once Missouri sports betting goes live on Dec. 1, players can unlock FanDuel’s “bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets” promotion, increasing the total potential welcome bonus to $500.
Key terms for this FanDuel Missouri offer:
- This promotion is available only to new Missouri residents who are 21 years of age or older.
- All registrations must be completed through the approved pre-launch links by 11:59 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2025.
- Pre-launch users will automatically receive $100 in bonus bets, which will be credited for use on launch day.
- A minimum deposit of $5 during the pre-launch period is required to qualify for the 100% deposit match of up to $100.
- Beginning Dec. 1, placing a first cash wager of $5 will trigger an additional $300 in bonus bets.
- All bonus bets issued through this promotion must be used within seven days of being credited to the account.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri sign-up offer gives new users the opportunity to earn up to $3,000 in FanCash during the state’s launch period. Starting Dec. 1, 2025, Fanatics will run a 15-day FanCash guarantee: place one qualifying cash wager of $1 or more each day at odds of –500 or longer, and if the bet loses, the stake will be returned as FanCash — up to $200 per day. This structure allows early registrants to explore the platform with reduced risk while accumulating meaningful rewards over Missouri’s first two weeks of legal sports betting.
Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri offer:
- This promotion is available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who are at least 21 years old and physically located in Missouri.
- A minimum initial deposit of $50 is required during the pre-registration process to qualify for the offer.
- Beginning Dec. 1, users may place one qualifying wager per day, with stakes ranging from $1 to $200.
- Only losing qualifying wagers will earn FanCash; winning bets will not be refunded.
- Daily participation is optional, but any missed days cannot be recovered or credited later.
- All FanCash credited through this promotion must be used within seven days of issuance.
- Pre-launch registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2025.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code offers new bettors an early advantage through the SIBONUSMO code. By registering before Dec. 1, players can claim a “bet $5, win and get $150 in bonus bets” promotion, along with five 100% profit boosts available only during the pre-launch period. This gives early registrants a simple way to secure extra value before Missouri’s online sports betting market officially opens.
Key terms for this Caesars Missouri offer:
- This promotion is available exclusively to new Missouri users who are at least 21 years old.
- Your first $5 cash wager must win in order to trigger the $150 bonus bet payout.
- Each profit boost requires a minimum wager of $1 at odds of –10000 or longer.
- The maximum stake allowed per profit boost is $25, with up to $2,500 in additional winnings possible from each token.
- All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being credited to your account.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.