Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Grab Up to $5,915 in Pre-Launch Bonuses When You Sign Up Early
Missouri sportsbook promos are now available for early registrants, providing new bettors with a head start ahead of the official online sports betting launch on Dec. 1, 2025. Approved operators are opening their pre-registration periods, each offering exclusive bonuses worth up to $5,915. Register before Nov. 30 to create your account, claim these early bonuses, and enter launch day with added value already in place.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$0
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$50
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
The DraftKings Missouri promo code provides new players with early access to one of the state’s top pre-launch bonuses. By signing up before the Dec. 1 launch, users automatically receive $300 in bonus bets without needing a deposit or additional steps. This is a simple way for Missouri bettors to enter the market with guaranteed bonus funds on launch day. Act now, as this offer ends after Nov. 30.
Key terms for this DraftKings Missouri offer:
- You must be a new user in Missouri who is 21+ years old.
- Pre-launch registration is open through Nov. 30, 2025.
- Redeeming this offer disqualifies users from the separate launch-day promotion on Dec. 1.
- Bonus bets pay out winnings only; the original stake is not included.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
Using code SI1500, the BetMGM Missouri bonus provides new players with a two-part pre-launch bonus package to start their betting journey. By signing up before Dec. 1 and depositing at least $10, players receive $100 in bonus bets, which are available once Missouri’s market opens. On launch day, BetMGM offers a first-bet promotion of up to $1,500; if the first wager loses, the stake is refunded as bonus bets. This offer makes it one of the most attractive Missouri sportsbook promos during the pre-launch phase.
Key terms for this BetMGM Missouri offer:
- This offer is available to new Missouri customers aged 21 or older.
- A minimum $10 deposit must be completed before Dec. 1, 2025, to qualify for the pre-launch bonus.
- The $100 in bonus bets is credited once Missouri’s market officially opens.
- Pre-launch bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
- Early registration closes Nov. 30, 2025.
- For the $1,500 first-bet promotion: wagers over $50 earn five bonus bets (each worth 20% of the stake), while wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Bonus bets pay out winnings only, excluding the original stake.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
New Missouri users can claim the FanDuel Missouri promo without a code. Simply register through the official links on this page to automatically receive $100 in bonus bets. During the pre-launch period, FanDuel will also match your first deposit dollar-for-dollar up to $100, allowing early registrants to start launch day with up to $200 in bonus value. Once Missouri sports betting goes live on December 1, players can unlock FanDuel’s “bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets” offer, boosting the total potential welcome bonus to $500.
Key terms for this FanDuel Missouri offer:
- This promotion is available only to new Missouri residents who are 21 years of age or older.
- All registrations must be completed through the approved pre-launch links by 11:59 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2025.
- Pre-launch users will automatically receive $100 in bonus bets, which will be credited for use on launch day.
- A minimum deposit of $5 during the pre-launch period is required to qualify for the 100% deposit match of up to $100.
- Beginning Dec. 1, placing a first cash wager of $5 will trigger an additional $300 in bonus bets.
- All bonus bets issued through this promotion must be used within seven days of being credited to the account.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri sign-up offer lets new users earn up to $3,000 in FanCash during the initial launch period. Starting Dec. 1, 2025, Fanatics will implement a 15-day FanCash guarantee: users who place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more at odds of –500 or longer will have their stakes refunded as FanCash if the bet loses, up to $200 per day. This setup provides early registrants with a low-risk way to test the platform and accrue significant rewards during Missouri’s first two weeks of legal sports betting.
Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri offer:
- This promotion is available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who are at least 21 years old and physically located in Missouri.
- A minimum initial deposit of $50 is required during the pre-registration process to qualify for the offer.
- Beginning Dec. 1, users may place one qualifying wager per day, with stakes ranging from $1 to $200.
- Only losing qualifying wagers will earn FanCash; winning bets will not be refunded.
- Daily participation is optional, but any missed days cannot be recovered or credited later.
- All FanCash credited through this promotion must be used within seven days of issuance.
- Pre-launch registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2025.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code provides new bettors with an initial advantage using the SIBONUSMO code. Those who register by December 1 can take advantage of a promotion to bet $5 and receive $150 in bonus bets. Additionally, during the pre-launch phase, five profit boosts of 100% are available exclusively to early registrants. This offers an easy way for early users to gain extra value before Missouri’s online sports betting market officially launches.
Key terms for this Caesars Missouri offer:
- This promotion is available exclusively to new Missouri users who are at least 21 years old.
- Your first $5 cash wager must win in order to trigger the $150 bonus bet payout.
- Each profit boost requires a minimum wager of $1 at odds of –10000 or longer.
- The maximum stake allowed per profit boost is $25, with up to $2,500 in additional winnings possible from each token.
- All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being credited to your account.
