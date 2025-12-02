Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Unlock up to $4,715 in Welcome Offers
Missouri sportsbook promos can now be claimed and used, giving new bettors instant access to a full slate of welcome offers as the state’s online market opens. Approved operators are rolling out sign-up bonuses worth up to $4,715, making it easy to start with added value from day one. Create your account, secure your rewards, and begin betting with extra funds already in play.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$5
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$10
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
bet365
Bet $5, get $365 win or lose
No code required
$10
theScore Bet
Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if you win
No code required
$10
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
The DraftKings Missouri promo code gives new bettors a simple, high-value way to get rolling. After you register and add funds to your account, you can claim DraftKings’ welcome deal: Bet $5, Get $300 Instantly in Bonus Bets. Just place your qualifying wager, and the bonus bets are delivered to your account right away—win or lose—so you can dive into any eligible market as Missouri sports betting kicks off. It’s an immediate boost for anyone looking to start with added flexibility and extra betting power.
Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- This promotion is open only to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
- The welcome bonus remains available through Jan. 4, 2026.
- Anyone who previously collected a DraftKings pre-launch bonus is not eligible.
- Bonus bet payouts return winnings only and do not include the wager amount.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
Missouri bettors can take advantage of the BetMGM Missouri bonus with code SI1500, unlocking one of the most valuable welcome offers available. After you register and make a minimum $10 deposit, BetMGM provides a second-chance first bet worth up to $1,500. If your opening wager settles as a loss, the sportsbook returns the full amount in bonus bets, giving you a fresh opportunity to get ahead. If the wager wins, you simply keep your profit with no bonus bets issued. It’s a generous cushion for anyone looking to start with added protection and early betting power.
Key terms to know for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the BetMGM welcome bonus.
- All bonus bets issued through this promotion expire seven days after they are credited.
- For the $1,500 first-bet offer, wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets—each valued at 20% of the stake — while wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Winnings earned from bonus bets include profit only and do not return the stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited to the account.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
The FanDuel Missouri promo is easy to claim and does not require a code. Simply sign up through the provided links, make your first deposit, and place a $5 wager to receive $300 in bonus bets, win or lose. It’s a quick and high-value way for new bettors to start betting now that Missouri sports betting is live.
Key details and terms for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri users who are 21 years of age or older.
- Your first $5 cash wager automatically triggers $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after being credited to your account.
- The $300 in bonus bets is granted even if your qualifying wager results in a loss.
- Each player is limited to claiming only one new-user offer.
- This welcome bonus can be claimed through Dec. 21, 2025.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri new-user promo offers two appealing welcome options. The primary deal is ‘Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash.’ After registering, depositing at least $10, and placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more, you’ll receive a daily no-sweat bet for three days, with up to $100 refunded as FanCash per day if your wager loses. Missouri bettors can also opt for an alternative welcome offer that provides 10 no-sweat bets over 10 days plus $2,000 in FanCash after placing their first cash wager.
Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:
- This welcome bonus can be claimed through Dec. 21, 2025.
- Players may place one qualifying wager per day for up to three consecutive days, with each wager requiring a minimum of $10.
- Only wagers that lose qualify to earn FanCash; winning bets do not receive refunds.
- A maximum of $100 in FanCash is refunded per day.
- Daily wagers are optional, and any missed days cannot be recovered.
- All FanCash credits must be used within seven days of being issued.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code SIBONUSMO provides new users with a straightforward, low-risk welcome offer. After signing up and placing a qualifying $5 wager, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins. It’s a simple way for Missouri bettors to start with extra value right from their first wager.
Key terms for this Caesars Missouri promo:
- This promotion is available exclusively to new Missouri users who are 21 years of age or older.
- Your first $5 cash wager must win in order to unlock the $150 in bonus bets.
- Each profit boost requires a minimum qualifying wager of $1 at odds of -500 or longer.
- The maximum stake allowed per profit boost is $25, and each token can generate up to $2,500 in additional winnings.
- All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being credited to your account.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.