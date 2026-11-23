Using the FanDuel promo code offer, new users can claim up to $250 in bonus bets for Bengals vs. Commanders on Monday Night Football. This is one of the best sportsbook promos available as of Monday, Nov. 23. Kickoff is set for 8:15 PM ET on ESPN.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Bengals vs. Commanders

I tested this offer, and it is simple to follow. Under the FanDuel promo code new-user offer, no FanDuel promo code is required. You place a $5 wager each day for five consecutive days, and each daily wager triggers a $50 bonus bet, for a total of up to $250.

Tonight's game serves as day 1. Cincinnati (7-2) visits Washington (3-5-1) at Northwest Stadium, and the Bengals are chasing their sixth straight win. Any market on the game counts, whether you like Joe Burrow's passing props, Ja'Marr Chase's receiving yards or the point spread.

Here are the key terms for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, such as Bengals vs. Commanders.

Whether the bet wins or loses, FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling.

Repeat the $5 daily wager for the following five consecutive days to maximize the offer. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Your qualifying wager cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and it cannot be cashed out.

The bonus-bet stake is not returned in any winnings, and bonus bets themselves cannot be withdrawn.

Here is how it plays out with tonight's game. Say you put $5 on Cincinnati's moneyline and the Bengals win. You collect your winnings, and FanDuel still sends you $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Now say Jayden Daniels and Washington pull off the upset, as they did in a 38-33 Monday night win last season. Your $5 wager loses, but you still receive the $50 bonus. Either way, you can use those bonus bets on later games, and any winnings from them become withdrawable.

The matchup gives bettors plenty to consider. Washington blitzes on 42.1% of dropbacks, but Burrow completes 73.4% of his passes against the blitz. Cincinnati's offense has averaged 36.2 points during its winning streak, while Daniels threw three touchdown passes in his last outing against New York.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Bengals vs. Commanders odds on FanDuel

Here are the current FanDuel odds for tonight's game at 8:15 PM ET:

Moneyline: Bengals -290, Commanders +243.

Spread: Bengals -5.5.

Total: 53.5.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to lock in your welcome offer before kickoff.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and register a new account, verifying your identity. Open the Cashier section and make a deposit of at least $5. Find Bengals vs. Commanders on the app and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market. Wait for your wager to settle, then look for your $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Place a $5 wager on each of the next five days to collect the rest of your bonus bets.

Want a deeper look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

The welcome offer is not the only way to get value at FanDuel. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, and these change often across the NFL season and other sports.

To see what is live, open the Promotions section in the FanDuel Sportsbook app before you place your next bet. A quick check could uncover a boost that fits your pick for Bengals vs. Commanders or another game on the slate.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.