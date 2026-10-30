NBA Cup FanDuel Promo Code: Earn Up To $150 Starting With a $5 Bet on Group Play Friday

New bettors can earn up to $150 in bonus bets on NBA Cup group play starting Oct. 30. The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim, making it simple to get started with sportsbook promos . Place your first wager on any of Friday's 10 games, including the marquee matchup between New York and Philadelphia at 7:30 PM ET.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for three consecutive days to get up to $150 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA Cup group play

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer delivers $50 in bonus bets each day for three consecutive days when you wager $5 or more daily. No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this bonus. Here's how it breaks down: place a $5 qualifying wager on any market, and FanDuel credits $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours, whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat this process for two more consecutive days to maximize your $150 total bonus.

Let's say you bet $5 on the Knicks-76ers game on Oct. 30 and lose. You'll still receive $50 in bonus bets to use on Saturday's NBA Cup action. If your initial $5 wager wins, you keep those winnings plus earn the $50 bonus bets. The bonus bets themselves expire after seven days, so use them promptly on upcoming NBA Cup matchups or other FanDuel betting markets.

Key terms for this FanDuel sign-up bonus include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to open your account.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles.

Repeat daily wagers for three consecutive days to earn up to $150 total.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for NBA Cup

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on NBA Cup group play:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method. Place a $5 qualifying wager on any NBA Cup game, such as Houston at Dallas at 8 PM ET or Denver at Phoenix at 10 PM ET. Receive $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after your wager settles. Repeat steps three and four for the next two consecutive days to earn your full $150 bonus.

For more details on FanDuel's offerings, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for existing customers throughout the NBA season. These offers include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and game-specific promotions that can enhance your betting experience. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and visit the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active FanDuel promo codes and bonus opportunities. Check back frequently, especially during major NBA Cup matchups, to maximize your betting value.

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