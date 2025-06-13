NBA Finals BetMGM Bonus Code: Use ‘SI1500’ for up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Pacers vs. Thunder Game 4
The Indiana Pacers have gotten hot early in the 2025 NBA Finals and lead 2-1 heading into Game 4. You can get into the betting action by signing up for a new BetMGM account today.
BetMGM is offering a generous $1,500 welcome bonus to new customers to get themselves set up with one of the top sportsbook promos available in the U.S. To claim this offer, use our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about BetMGM’s NBA Finals offer
Before claiming this BetMGM welcome offer, you should understand a few key terms and conditions:
- To be eligible for this offer, you must be a new BetMGM customer and be 21 years of age.
- Start by depositing at least $10 and entering the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during sign-up.
- Place your initial wager up to $1,500 to qualify for the promotion.
- If your initial wager loses, you'll receive bonus bets matching your stake up to a maximum of $1,500.
- For bets under $50, you’ll receive one bonus bet equal to your wager.
- For bets of $50 or more, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days if unused.
- Bonus bets come with a 1x wagering requirement, meaning any winnings are instantly withdrawable after a single use.
For users that live in one of the following states: Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you can claim a welcome bonus of Bet $10, get $150 if you win your first wager.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
The 2025 NBA Finals have been one electric performance after another — don’t miss your chance to bet with this BetMGM welcome offer.
Disclaimer: This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
More BetMGM offers for all users
BetMGM offers exciting NBA Finals promotions for existing users, providing you with even more opportunities to win during the Pacers vs. Thunder series.
- NBA Finals Odds Boost Token: If you use this odds boost token on any of your Finals bets, your payout will be boosted if your bet wins.
- Stanley Cup Final Boost: When you use this token on any Stanley Cup Final bet, you’ll get an odds boost.
- 2025 Hit Game: Returning for 2025, this free-to-play game gives you a daily shot at winning a prize if you hit a home run.
How to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
Getting started with BetMGM’s welcome offer is simple. Follow these steps:
- Create an account: Sign up for a BetMGM Sportsbook account by entering your personal information, including your email, date of birth, and home address. Be sure to use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- Make a deposit: Fund your account with a minimum of $10 using a preferred payment method, such as PayPal, Apple Pay, debit card, or credit card.
- Place your first bet: Bet any amount on the NBA Finals or any other available sports market.
- Claim your bonus: If your initial bet doesn't win, you'll receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets. These must be used within seven days.
This simple offer gives you a safety net for your first wager, making it a great way to bet on the biggest golf event of the year.
Compare NBA Finals betting promos
Finding the best basketball betting promo for Game 4 of Pacers vs. Thunder is simple. We’ve rounded up the top offers from legal sportsbooks so you can choose the one that works best for you.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
U.S. Open Betting Promo
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZRDYW
Bonus Form
$200 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
NA
$1
Days To Use Bonus
7 Days
7 Days
7 Days
14 Days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.