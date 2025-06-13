NBA Finals Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use SICZRDYW and Bet $1 to Earn 10 100% Profit Boosts on Pacers-Thunder
The NBA Finals are heating up as the Indiana Pacers take a 2-1 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder after a strong finish in Game 3.
Now’s your chance to pull ahead too — use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW and score 10 profit boost tokens, each offering a 100% boost on your winnings. It’s one of the best sportsbook promos available right now for NBA bettors looking to maximize their payout.
What you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook NBA Finals offer
Review the following terms and conditions carefully before using our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Game 4 of Pacers vs. Thunder:
- Enter the promo code SICZRDYW to claim the Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a wager of at least $1 on any available sports betting market. Regardless of whether you win or lose, you will receive 10 profit boost tokens.
- Each profit boost token is limited to a maximum bet of $25. You can win up to $2,500 with each token.
- Any unused profit boost tokens will expire and be removed from your Caesars Sportsbook account after 14 days.
We suggest aiming for higher odds with your initial bet — particularly if you are using the minimum wager — to maximize the value of your profit boost tokens.
This offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. The bonus is not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Caesars Sportsbook offers for all users
Visit Caesars Sportsbook’s ‘Promotions’ section to learn more about daily boosts and bonuses. The following sportsbook promos are available now:
- $50,000 Fastball Fortune: If you opt in and a no-hitter is thrown, you can win a share of the prize.
- 30% Auto Racing Profit Boost: You can claim a 30% profit boost to use on Winner or Top Finish markets when you opt in to this promo.
- Referral Bonus: Get $50 in bonus bets for each friend that you refer.
How to claim 10 100% profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook
You can claim your 10 profits boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook by making a $1 wager. Here’s a step-by-step guide to get you started:
- Create an account: Click any link on this page to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Enter the promo code SICZRDYW, provide your personal details, and verify your account.
- Fund your account: Deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.
- Place your first bet: Make a first bet of $1 or more on any sports betting market. Whether you win or lose, you'll receive 10 profit boost tokens.
- Claim your rewards: Use your 100% profit boost tokens to boost your winnings on the next 10 bets you make within 14 days.
Compare NBA Finals betting promos
Top online sportsbooks nationwide are pulling out all the stops for the NBA Finals. You can receive up to $2,000 in welcome bonuses from BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel in addition to Caesars Sportsbook’s profit boost offer.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
U.S. Open Betting Promo
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZRDYW
Bonus Form
$200 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
NA
$1
Days To Use Bonus
7 Days
7 Days
7 Days
14 Days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
