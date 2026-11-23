Looking for a FanDuel promo code for Monday, Nov. 23? New users can claim up to $250 in bonus bets by betting on tonight's NBA slate with OKC vs. Indiana or Monday Night Football. It stands out among today's top sportsbook promos .

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA and Monday Night Football

No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer. You simply wager $5 or more each day for five consecutive days, and FanDuel issues a $50 bonus bet for each daily wager. That adds up to as much as $250 in bonus bets.

Tonight's games make an ideal Day 1 wager. Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Indiana Pacers as part of a 10-game NBA slate that starts at 7 PM ET.

This FanDuel sign-up bonus pays out whether your first bet wins or loses. Say you put $5 on Cincinnati to beat Washington. If the Bengals cover as the 6.5-point favorites, you collect your winnings and still receive $50 in bonus bets. If Washington keeps it close, you still get the same $50 in bonus bets.

The same logic applies to the NBA. Back Oklahoma City against Indiana in the 7:30 PM ET tipoff, and the bonus lands whether the Thunder cover or not. Both teams play on the second night of a back-to-back, and both are dealing with injuries, so there is plenty to weigh before you pick a side.

Here are the key terms for this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

FanDuel issues $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the wager settling, whether it wins or loses.

Repeat the daily $5 wager for the following five consecutive days to maximize the offer. If you skip a day, the bonus for that day is voided.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, and the bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

Qualifying wagers cannot use bonus funds or profit boosts, and they cannot be cashed out.

These FanDuel promo codes are never needed for this deal, which keeps the sign-up process quick. Once you claim your bonus bets, you can use them on eligible markets and withdraw any winnings. Only the bonus stake stays behind.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

FanDuel odds for Thunder at Pacers

Oklahoma City visits Indiana at 7:30 PM ET. Here are the current FanDuel odds for the matchup:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City -196, Indiana +172.

Spread: Oklahoma City -5.5.

Total: 221.5.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code offer and bet on tonight's games

Follow these steps to claim your bonus bets and place your first wager on tonight's action.

Click any FanDuel link on this page to open the sign-up page. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account, then verify your identity. Go to the Cashier section and make a deposit of at least $5. Browse tonight's markets, including the NBA slate and Bengals at Commanders on Monday Night Football. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market. Look for your $50 in bonus bets within 72 hours after the wager settles. Repeat the $5 wager each day for the next five days to collect the full $250 in bonus bets.

I recommend using EDGE Boost to fund your account, since it keeps your betting budget separate from everyday spending. Want more detail on the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is only the start. FanDuel rolls out bonuses, boosts and special deals on a regular basis for current customers across the NFL, NBA and other major sports.

Check the Promotions section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app before each game to see what is available. With a marquee Monday Night Football matchup and a loaded NBA schedule on tap, it pays to look before you place your next bet.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.