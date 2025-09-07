SI

NFL Week 1 BetMGM Bonus Code: Use SI1500 for up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets 

Brian Giuffra

Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
After a couple of appetizers on Thursday and Friday, the full NFL Week 1 buffet is finally here. To celebrate, BetMGM has a great welcome offer for new bettors.

New players can claim one of the best sportsbook promos worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets by using our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500. Keep reading for all the details.

What you need to know about BetMGM’s NFL Week 1 offer  

Essential terms of the BetMGM bonus code promotion:

  • This offer is open to new BetMGM customers who are 21+.
  • Register with the promo code SI1500 and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify.Your first wager, up to $1,500, activates the promotion.
  • If that initial bet doesn’t win, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.
  • Wagers under $50 are returned as a single bonus bet equal to your stake.
  • Wagers of $50 or more are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your first bet.
  • Bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement, with winnings converted to cash after one use.
  • All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.

Players who live in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a welcome bonus of Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first wager.  

The NFL Week 1 slate kicks off this Sunday, delivering a full day loaded with high-stakes action. Standout games to keep an eye on include the Bills hosting the Ravens in a marquee AFC showdown and the Lions facing the Packers in what promises to be a heated NFC North clash. The season is officially underway, and it's going to be a wild ride.

Disclaimer: This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada. 

More BetMGM offers for all users  

BetMGM provides a variety of exciting sportsbook promotions for existing users throughout the NFL season. Here are some offers you might find:

  • Second Chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
  • Pro Football SGP Boost Token: Make a same-game parlay and use this token to get an increase on your potential winnings.
  • Select Your Squad: Pick your favorite NFL team and receive tailored offers and updates that matter to you.

How to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM   

Getting started with the BetMGM bonus code offer for the Chiefs vs. Chargers game in São Paulo is simple. Follow these steps:

  1. Create your account: Sign up for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account and enter your personal details. Don’t forget to use the promo code SI1500 at registration.
  2. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit, or credit card.
  3. Place your first bet: Wager on any NFL Week 1 game.
  4. Claim your bonus: If your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.

NFL Week 1 betting promos  

Claim more welcome offers below at the top U.S. sportsbooks like DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets 

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Published
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

