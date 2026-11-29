GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code unlocks $200 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass for NFL Week 12 Sunday, Nov. 29. No code is required. Bet on the Falcons-Vikings matchup or browse other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How this DraftKings promo code pairs with NFL Week 12 Sunday

New customers who sign up through this DraftKings promo code offer can turn a $5 deposit into $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass access. The promo works the same regardless of which NFL Week 12 Sunday game you choose for your first wager. Qualifying bets of at least $5 trigger the bonus, whether you back a favorite or an underdog.

Here is how the DraftKings new-user promo breaks down once you create your account.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new DraftKings account.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any NFL Week 12 Sunday game or other market.

Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after your wager settles.

Collect two additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Use each bonus bet within seven days of issuance before it expires.

Access a three-month trial of NBA League Pass as part of this promo code for DraftKings.

Consider using your qualifying wager on the Falcons at +252 odds to beat the Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 29. A $5 bet that wins returns $12.60 in profit, while a loss still unlocks the full slate of bonus bets tied to this DraftKings promo. Either outcome moves you forward in the promo code for DraftKings process, since the offer only requires a settled wager.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. The stake from your qualifying wager isn't included in any bonus bet winnings. No DraftKings promo code is required to activate any portion of this offer.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

DraftKings odds for select NFL Week 12 Sunday games

Saints @ Bengals (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline Saints +423, Bengals -562. Spread Bengals -10. Total 49.5.

Falcons @ Vikings (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline Falcons +252, Vikings -311. Spread Vikings -7. Total 41.5.

Titans @ Jaguars (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline Titans +760, Jaguars -1220. Spread Jaguars -14.5. Total 48.5.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code before kickoff

Follow these steps to activate the offer and get ready for NFL Week 12 Sunday action.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using the links on this page. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a qualifying $5 wager on any NFL Week 12 Sunday matchup. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then claim additional bonus bets every seven days for 21 days. Activate the three-month NBA League Pass access included with this offer.

Read our DraftKings review for more details on the Sportsbook's features before Sunday's games begin.

Other DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing customers

DraftKings frequently updates its DraftKings promo codes, odds boosts, and parlay specials for bettors who already have an account. Current customers can find these offers by checking the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app throughout NFL Week 12 Sunday and beyond. New boosts often tie into marquee matchups like the late-afternoon NFC West showdown or Sunday Night Football in Cleveland.

Checking the app regularly helps you spot limited-time offers before they expire. Pairing these ongoing promos with smart bankroll management can add extra value to your Sunday betting slate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.