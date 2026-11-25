GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

New customers can use this DraftKings promo code offer to Spend $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets plus three months of NBA League Pass before the Packers vs. Rams Thanksgiving Eve game. This welcome offer is live as of Nov. 25, giving bettors a great way to back the NFC showdown. Check out more sportsbook promos before Wednesday's kickoff.

DraftKings promo code details for Packers vs. Rams Thanksgiving Eve

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer. New customers only need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager on the Packers vs. Rams Thanksgiving Eve matchup or any other market listed on DraftKings Sportsbook. This NFC clash marks the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game and streams exclusively on Netflix at 8:00 PM ET.

Once that first wager settles, win or lose, DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets right away. Two additional $25 bonus bets land every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process, bringing the total bonus value to $200. Customers also receive a code for a three-month trial of NBA League Pass as part of this DraftKings promo.

For example, a $5 moneyline wager on the Packers at +127 would return a profit of $6.35 if that bet wins the Thanksgiving Eve matchup outright. If that same bet loses instead, the $5 stake does not return, but the customer still unlocks the full $200 in bonus bets tied to this DraftKings new-user promo.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer.

Available only to new customers in eligible states.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager.

Pays two $25 bonus bets instantly once the qualifying wager settles.

Delivers two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via click-to-claim.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

Includes a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

This promo code for DraftKings expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Packers vs. Rams odds on DraftKings

DraftKings lists the following odds for Wednesday's NFC matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Moneyline: Packers +127, Rams -152.

Spread: Rams -3.

Total: 44.5 points.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code for Packers vs. Rams Thanksgiving Eve

Follow these steps to claim this DraftKings welcome offer before the Packers and Rams kick off on Nov. 25.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying $5 wager on the Packers vs. Rams game or any other available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly once the qualifying wager settles. Claim two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via click-to-claim. Redeem the included code for a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

For a closer look at the Sportsbook's features and betting markets, read our DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers beyond Packers vs. Rams

DraftKings Sportsbook does not stop rewarding customers once the welcome offer ends. Existing customers regularly find profit boosts, parlay specials, and other DraftKings promo codes tied to NFL Thanksgiving week and beyond. These offers rotate often, so checking back frequently can pay off.

The easiest way to track these deals is through the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Customers can browse odds boosts for primetime games like Packers vs. Rams, along with bundled offers covering other sports. Reviewing the app weekly helps customers get added value from every DraftKings promo code on offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.