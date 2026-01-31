Pistons vs Warriors Highlights Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for New Users

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users an excellent opportunity to wager on Friday's Pistons vs Warriors matchup. New customers can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through a 10-day bet match promotion available Jan. 30. This welcome offer provides daily bet matches for qualifying wagers, making it perfect for betting on Golden State's high-scoring offense against Detroit's improving defense.

Bettors can explore various sportsbook promos while taking advantage of this generous new-user promotion.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Pistons vs Warriors betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with 10 consecutive days of bet matches up to $100 per day. Each qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer earns matching FanCash after the bet settles. Users must toggle on the promotion in their bet slip daily to qualify for the match.

For example, if you bet $50 on the Warriors to cover the spread against Detroit and your wager settles, you'll receive $50 in FanCash regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. If you wager $25 on the Pistons moneyline and it settles, you'll earn $25 in matching FanCash. The promotion continues for 10 straight days, allowing you to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $1 cash wager required daily with odds -200 or longer.

Maximum $100 FanCash match per day for 10 consecutive days.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to expiration terms.

Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the promotion.

Users must apply the promotion in their bet slip for each qualifying wager.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Steps to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Friday's game

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit their website to create your account. Complete identity verification by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email address to activate your account. Navigate to the Pistons vs Warriors game and select your preferred betting market. Toggle on the bet match promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a qualifying cash wager of $1 or more with odds of -200 or longer. Receive matching FanCash after your bet settles, then repeat daily for up to 10 consecutive days.

Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promo code opportunities beyond the welcome offer

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the basketball season. These include profit boosts for specific games, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings to keep users engaged with fresh betting incentives.

Current customers can find these additional promotions by checking the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. The platform consistently adds new promotional content, ensuring bettors have access to enhanced odds and special offers beyond the initial welcome promotion.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.