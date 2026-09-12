Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus for Ohio State vs. Texas

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

New traders can claim a $50 trading bonus when they use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration. The offer requires a $10 deposit and is available through Saturday, September 12. Explore prediction market promos and start trading on the Ohio State vs. Texas matchup today.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Ohio State vs. Texas

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must enter the code during registration, provide valid identification, and make an initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first trade on any eligible market, including predictions on the Ohio State vs. Texas game, your bonus funds become available.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Code SIBONUS must be entered at registration

Valid photo ID required (driver's license or passport with selfie)

Minimum $10 deposit to activate the bonus

Complete one real-money trade to claim your $50 bonus

1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits

If you predict Ohio State will win and your trade profits, those earnings are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. Similarly, if your prediction on the Texas side generates gains, you withdraw those winnings as cash. The bonus applies to any market on Polymarket, giving you flexibility to trade across sports, politics, finance, and entertainment events.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on the Ohio State vs. Texas game.

Visit Polymarket using a verified sign-up link and click "Sign Up" Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information, date of birth, phone number, and current address Submit valid photo identification (driver's license or passport with accompanying selfie) Make your first deposit of $10 or more using debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including Ohio State vs. Texas predictions Your $50 trading bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade

Want to learn more? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.