Thursday's bet365 Bonus Code Offer: Get $200 Bonus Bets With $10 Wager on New England vs. Chicago

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets for Thursday Night Football on Oct. 22 when they sign up with bet365. The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code to activate, and you'll qualify by placing a $10 wager on the New England vs. Chicago matchup. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For New England vs. Chicago

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $200 in bonus bets after you place your first qualifying wager of $10 or more on the New England vs. Chicago game. No promo code is required to activate this promotion. Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the offer.

Here's how the bonus bets work in practice: If you place a $10 bet on the Patriots-Bears matchup and win, you'll receive your $200 in bonus bets on top of your winnings. If your initial $10 wager loses, you'll still receive the full $200 in bonus bets as a welcome gift. Either way, you get $200 in bonus bets to use on additional wagers across the bet365 sportsbook.

Key terms and conditions include the following details:

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the requirement.

Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types.

The bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns you receive.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and claim your $200 in bonus bets for the New England vs. Chicago game:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 into your account using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Thursday Night Football matchup and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers across the sportsbook before they expire in seven days.

For more details on what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the year. You'll find ongoing bonuses and boosts by visiting the Promos section within the bet365 sportsbook app or website. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your betting value.

Existing users can take advantage of various seasonal offers and event-specific promotions tied to major sporting events. The Promos tab displays all active offers with clear terms and expiration dates, making it easy to identify which promotions align with your betting interests.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.