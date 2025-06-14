U.S. Open BetMGM Bonus Code: Use SI1500 for up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for the 2025 U.S. Open
The 2025 U.S. Open is officially underway at historic Oakmont Country, the host of the 10 previous U.S. Opens as well, and you can get into the action by signing up for a new BetMGM account.
BetMGM is offering a generous $1,500 welcome bonus to new customers to help them get started. To claim this offer, use our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about BetMGM’s U.S. Open offer
Before claiming this BetMGM welcome offer, there are a few key terms and conditions you should understand:
- You must be a new BetMGM user and at least 21 years old to claim this offer.
- Deposit at least $10 and use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering.
- Place an initial wager of up to $1,500 to qualify.
- If your first bet loses, you’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500.
- If your first bet is less than $50, you’ll get one bonus bet equal to your qualifying wager amount.
- If your first bet is $50 or more, you’ll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your first bet.
- Bonus bets have a 1x wagering requirement, meaning winnings convert to cash after one use.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days if unused.
For users that live in one of the following states: Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you can claim a welcome bonus of Bet $10, get $150 if you win if your first wager.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
The 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont could be one of the most thrilling tournaments of the past several years, so don’t miss your chance to bet with this BetMGM welcome offer.
Disclaimer: This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
More BetMGM offers for all users
BetMGM has exciting sportsbook promos for existing users, giving you even more ways to win during the United States’ national golf open.
- U.S. Open Profit Boost Token: Use this profit boost token on a tournament bet, and you’ll score a bigger payout if your bet wins.
- Stanley Cup Final Boost: When you use this token on any Stanley Cup Final bet, you’ll get an odds boost.
- 2025 Hit Game: Returning for 2025, this free-to-play game gives you a daily shot at winning a prize if you hit a home run.
How to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
Getting started with BetMGM’s welcome offer is simple. Follow these steps:
- Register: Sign up for a BetMGM Sportsbook account by providing your personal details, such as your email address, date of birth, and home address. Make sure to enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- Make a deposit: Add at least $10 to your account using a payment method such as PayPal, Apple Pay, debit card, or credit card.
- Place a bet: Wager any amount on the U.S. Open or any other available sports market.
- Use your bonus: If your first bet loses, you’ll get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, which must be used within seven days.
This simple offer gives you a safety net for your first wager, making it a great way to bet on the biggest football game of the year.
Compare U.S. Open betting promos
Finding the best U.S. Open golf betting promo is simple. We’ve rounded up the top offers from legal sportsbooks so you can choose the one that works best for you.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
U.S. Open Betting Promo
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZRDYW
Bonus Form
$200 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
NA
$1
Days To Use Bonus
7 Days
7 Days
7 Days
14 Days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.