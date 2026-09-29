Use Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS to Claim $1K FanCash on the MLB Postseason

The MLB postseason arrives Tuesday with four Wild Card matchups, and there's no better time to join Fanatics Sportsbook. New users can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash through Sept. 29 by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS. Whether you're backing the Phillies against the Braves at 2 PM ET or waiting for the Red Sox-Yankees matchup at 8 PM ET, this welcome offer gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll during the postseason's opening day.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Wild Card betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new bettors to earn up to $100 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days. Here's how it works: place a $1 wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if that bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings and can place another qualifying wager the next day to earn additional bonus funds.

Let's say you bet $50 on the Phillies to beat the Braves at 2 PM ET and lose. You'll get $50 in FanCash credited to your account, which you can use on Wednesday's Wild Card games or any other sports betting market. If you win that same $50 wager, you pocket your winnings and can repeat the process the following day for another chance at up to $100 in FanCash. This structure makes the offer ideal for bettors who want to explore multiple games throughout the postseason's opening round.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

Available to new users only in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Wager at least $1 on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

Losing bets return your stake as FanCash, up to $100 per day.

You can claim this bonus for your first 10 days using the sportsbook.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so use them promptly.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is perfect for Tuesday's Wild Card slate, which features compelling matchups like the White Sox visiting Houston at 5 PM ET and the Cubs facing San Diego at 10 PM ET. With multiple games across the day, you'll have plenty of betting opportunities to maximize your FanCash earnings.

Steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Wild Card betting

Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and place your first Wild Card wagers:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Open the app and select "Sign Up" to create a new account. Enter your personal information and provide a government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to Tuesday's Wild Card games and place a $1 or larger wager on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash within 24 hours. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total FanCash.

For a comprehensive look at everything Fanatics Sportsbook offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions and ongoing bonuses at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook continues rewarding loyal bettors with regular promotions and boosts. The sportsbook frequently updates its bonus offerings, giving existing users chances to earn additional FanCash and enhanced odds on select markets. You'll find these promotions by opening the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigating to the "Promos" section, where new deals appear regularly throughout the week.

During the MLB postseason, Fanatics typically features special boosts tied to playoff matchups, allowing you to maximize your returns on high-stakes games. Whether it's enhanced odds on a Wild Card series winner or bonus FanCash for betting on multiple games, the promotions tab keeps you informed about every available opportunity. Make checking the Promos section part of your daily routine to stay ahead of the latest offers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.