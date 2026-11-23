Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to bet $20 and get $350 in FanCash when you wager on Cincinnati vs. Washington on Monday Night Football. This new-user offer is live as of Monday, Nov. 23. Sign up, place your first bet on tonight's game and start unlocking rewards.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Bengals vs. Commanders

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo rewards new users with $350 in FanCash, paid out as $50 per day over seven days. Tonight's Monday Night Football game between Cincinnati and Washington serves as your Day 1 bet. You then place a qualifying bet each day for the next six days to collect the rest of the bonus.

I like how this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo turns one game into a week of value. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is guaranteed once you meet the requirements, so a loss on Day 1 does not stop you from earning FanCash. Here are the key terms:

The offer is available only to new users who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.

Your qualifying bet must be $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer.

You earn $50 in FanCash each day for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after it is issued.

FanCash is non-withdrawable, and the bonus expires after seven days.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI and WY. It is not available in New York or Illinois.

Here is how it plays out with tonight's game. Say you bet $20 on Cincinnati to cover the spread at Northwest Stadium. If Cincinnati covers, you collect your winnings plus the first $50 in FanCash. If Washington covers or wins outright, you lose the $20 wager, but you still earn the first $50 in FanCash and can keep placing daily bets to claim the rest.

Cincinnati arrives at 7-2 with a five-game winning streak, and Joe Burrow leads the league with 27 touchdown passes. Washington is 3-5-1, but Jayden Daniels torched Cincinnati for 254 yards and two touchdowns in the last meeting. With kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, the matchup gives you plenty of angles. Check out more sportsbook promos if you want to compare other welcome offers.

Bengals vs. Commanders Monday Night Football odds at Fanatics

Here is where the Cincinnati vs. Washington Monday Night Football betting market stands at Fanatics Sportsbook ahead of the 8:15 PM ET kickoff:

Moneyline: Cincinnati -296, Washington +243.

Spread: Cincinnati -6, with Fanatics offering -6 at -111.

Total: 54 points.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Monday Night Football

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes, and you can finish it before kickoff. Follow these steps to bet on Cincinnati vs. Washington:

Click the link in this article to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and start your registration. Create your account and enter promo code SIBONUS350 during sign-up. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Find Bengals vs. Commanders on the Monday Night Football board and place a bet of $20 or more at odds of -500 or longer. Return each day for the next six days and place another qualifying bet to earn $50 in FanCash daily. Use each day's FanCash within 24 hours, before it expires.

Want a closer look at the platform before you sign up? Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

The fun does not stop once you claim your welcome bonus. Fanatics regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, including offers tied to big games like this Monday Night Football showdown.

To find them, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. Check back often, since new deals pop up throughout the football season and can add extra value to your bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.