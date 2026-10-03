Use the SIBONUS Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code to Start Earning $1,000 FanCash on Alabama vs Mississippi State

New bettors can capitalize on a tremendous opportunity this Saturday, Oct. 3, when Alabama visits Mississippi State for an SEC showdown. The up to $1,000 in FanCash welcome offer from Fanatics makes it an ideal time to join the platform and place your first wagers on this unbeaten matchup. With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS, you can build your bankroll while backing your favorite team in this critical conference contest.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Alabama vs Mississippi State

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users a chance to earn up to $100 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. To qualify, you need to wager at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash, which you can use on future wagers.

Here's how this works in practice for the Alabama-Mississippi State game. Say you place a $50 bet on Alabama to cover the 5.5-point spread at minus-110 odds. If Alabama wins, you keep your winnings and can continue building your account. If Alabama loses, Fanatics credits you $50 in FanCash, which you can apply to another bet during your first 10 days on the platform.

The sportsbook promos landscape is competitive, but this offer stands out for its flexibility and generous daily reset. Key terms and conditions include:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this bonus.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the offer.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the bonus.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days, so plan your bets accordingly.

The offer expires on Aug. 23, 2026.

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw funds.

The Alabama-Mississippi State matchup on Saturday presents an excellent opportunity to test the offer on a high-stakes SEC game. Whether you back the Crimson Tide or the Bulldogs, you have 10 days to maximize your bonus potential across multiple wagers.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for this game

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started and place your first bet on Alabama versus Mississippi State:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Open the app and select the option to create a new account. Enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Provide a valid government-issued ID for verification purposes. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the registration process. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Alabama vs Mississippi State game scheduled for noon ET on ABC. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonuses.

For more details on what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional bonuses and boosts available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Your welcome offer is just the beginning of what Fanatics provides to its users. The sportsbook regularly rolls out additional promotions, parlay boosts, and odds enhancements throughout the week. Existing users can discover these opportunities by visiting the Promos tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where new offers refresh regularly.

These ongoing promotions give you multiple ways to enhance your betting experience beyond your initial 10-day welcome period. From game-day specials to season-long bonuses, Fanatics ensures there's always something new to explore. Make sure to check the app frequently so you don't miss out on limited-time offers tailored to major sporting events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.