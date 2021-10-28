English Premier League: Best Bets for Saturday's Games

I love soccer.

Like many Americans, I grew up playing it because I was horrible at other sports. I played through high school and then gave up on it when I went to college and realized that running after a hangover was something I was also horrible at.

If you made it this far, you probably like soccer—and you might be upset that I'm not referring to it as football. I get it, but it's soccer on this page, mate.

Now, what we can agree on is betting on the beautiful game.

If you wake up in the United States to catch English Premier League action at 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. PT, you know there's nothing like a bet or two to keep you interested in that 0-0 Burnley-Brentford game.

I enjoy live betting soccer games. I really enjoy it–but I am going to save that manifesto for another day.

Instead, I'll focus on my three best bets for each of the time slots Saturday, Oct. 30.

Check out the latest soccer odds at SI Sportsbook

Paul Marriott/Shutterstock

It is very important that you take into account how soccer games are listed. Typically, sportsbooks will list the home team as the second team. With soccer, this is not the case. Just like with driving across the pond, this stuff is reversed.

Leicester is hosting Arsenal.

I am going to be honest with you because that's the beauty of writing for a betting vertical as opposed to any other—I am a Tottenham Hotspur fan. Why?

Well, after college I moved to San Francisco, Calif., to live with my brother, four other dudes and a couple of mice. We all woke up to watch Premier League soccer before college football and the NFL on the weekend.

You watch enough soccer, you end up picking a team during the season—you just do it. I implore anybody who doesn't have "a team" in English Premier League to pick one and follow it for a season. It is one of the most rewarding, and worst, experiences you will have as a sports fan.

I chose Tottenham because at that time (2007), they had a style of play and a few players I really liked. I also am a Cleveland sports fan and love pain. Plus, they had nice kits (uniforms) and—an added bonus—are the rival of my older brother's favorite team.

I prefaced my pick with all of that information because I want you to know it is tough for me to bet on Arsenal to win. I rarely do it. Now, I still bet their games, just not for them to win. What I like here is the under 2.5 total goals in the game. It sits at +100 odds and I think this is just the type of match that ends 2-0 or 1-1.

Why? Well, you know both of these teams are capable of putting the ball into the back of the net. The only issue is they're both aware of that, too. In these types of games, an early goal can push a team to set up in defense, or an away team will ultimately settle for a counter-attack all game with the hopes of nicking a goal.

I just think this ends up being frustrating to watch—not that it won't be entertaining. Woodwork will be hit, crosses will be missed and amazing saves will be made.

All that being said, I like the under 2.5.

Liverpool is winning this thing, but with a moneyline at -400, I'd rather parlay them winning for a better payout. What I will do is take Sadio Mane to score an anytime goal at +110. I am not a big fan of taking anytime goals in soccer. I like live betting style of next goal scored more than anything, but for this game I think this is a good bet.

Why? Well, Mane came on late in Liverpool's 5-0 rout of Manchester United and was the one player looking to pile it on even further. He was unsuccessful against United, but I expect him to get what he was looking for when he plays Brighton.

If you're a Spurs fan, I want you to know how hard it was for me to suggest betting on Mane. I really do. This is about making money—and we know this guy is capable of hitting any target he chooses (flashbacks to the Moussa Sissoko penalty in the Champions League final and me throwing a glass across the room).

Remember, you don't have to watch the game to bet it.

Alrighty then.

I hate these type of games as a Spurs fan.

Both clubs are in very, very poor form, despite sitting three points away from being in the top four of the Premier League table. Tottenham can't score and Man United could give up three goals to any top-flight opponent.

Are Spurs that kind of opponent? No. Now, I love Spurs to come out and be more aggressive since they are playing at home. They were able to show up for the first half when they hosted Chelsea earlier in the season (we won't talk about the second half).

I think they nick at least one or two goals this game.

Will it be enough?

Who knows—but I think they score before 45', and I love them at +240 to be leading at halftime. Manchester United has a lot of firepower, but Tottenham has a good enough defense to absorb early pressure. If Spurs survive the first ten minutes without a goal given up, bank on them to score and win the first half.

Games like these are great for live betting, but I'll go ahead and be brave enough to wager on them ahead of kickoff. If Spurs nick that goal early, it's a great hedge opportunity as you draw closer to 45'.

Good luck Saturday, and if you're waking up at 4 a.m. or wherever across the globe to tune in—you're a big reason soccer (football) is so amazing.

Bet soccer and more at SI Sportsbook

More Betting:

• College Football Futures Breakdown

• College Football Week 9 Best Bet

• Thursday Night Football Player Props

• World Series Game 3 Betting Primer

• NFL Week 8 Futures Bets Guide

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters