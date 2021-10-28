TNF Prop Bets, DFS Plays and Fantasy Football Week 8 Prep

The Packers travel to take on the undefeated Cardinals in the desert.

(This the "Winners Club" Sports Illustrated's Fantasy and Betting newsletter, which you can get delivered to your inbox every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Click here to subscribe.)

Good morning, and thank you for starting your day with Winners Club! Game 2 of the World Series mercifully ended a bit earlier than Game 1 did, and now we’re guaranteed at least a five-game series.

Today is a travel day for Houston and Atlanta, so we turn our attention to Thursday Night Football where two of the top teams in the NFL play in prime time.

Packers vs. Cardinals Preview

This showdown between two of the top teams in the NFC, 7-0 Arizona and 6-1 Green Bay, is a treat for a typically barren Thursday Night Football slate—and of course, it can’t be without drama. Packers star receiver Davante Adams may miss the game after being put on the COVID-19 list this week. Arizona is the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL led by MVP candidate Kyler Murray, while the Packers have rattled off six straight wins since an embarrassing opening loss to the Saints.

SI Betting analysts Frankie Taddeo and Jen Piacenti both preview the game and single out the best prop bets.

Player Props and Over/Under Pick: The line for this game moved three points with the news that Adams may be out, even though Green Bay is 6-0 ATS in his absence the last two years. Taddeo has prop bets for players not named Adams and a point total pick for this pivotal NFC bout.

TNF Touchdown Props: It’s been difficult to predict who’s going to score in Arizona’s potent offense with Murray slinging the ball all over the place and two running backs capable of getting in the end zone. For Green Bay, it’s usually a sure bet for Adams to score, so who will step up with him out? Piacenti has the picks.

Nils Nilsen/Sports Illustrated

World Series

The Astros evened up the series with the Braves last night after a 7-2 win. Houston got five runs across the plate in the first two innings and added some insurance later on. The series heads back to Atlanta now knotted up 1-1.

Our betting analysts Jen Piacenti and Matt Ehalt each went 3-for-3 on their moneyline, run line and Over/Under predictions for Game 2. They both missed on the moneyline after five innings and Ehalt was right on Max Fried going over 4.5 strikeouts. All in all, it was a pretty successful night for them both. Keep reading their World Series previews for the remainder of the series at SI Betting.

Thomas Shea/USA Today Sports

Essential Reading

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Michael Fabiano likes Kirk Cousins coming off a bye in prime time against Dallas as his quarterback start of the week. See which players on your roster Fabiano recommends you plug into your lineup and which ones should stay on the bench.

Fantasy Football Week 8 Projections: Shawn Childs breaks down every yard, reception, carry, pass and point in his weekly player rankings and projections. Give it a read before you lock in your fantasy lineups.

NBA Thursday Night Bets: Our new series “SO/UP” launched Tuesday and it’s back to help you bet the spread, over/under and player props for Thursday night NBA action.

Fantasy Football Dynasty Stock: Matt De Lima helps you make the call to hold or sell on your rookies and looks ahead to the 1.01 in the 2022 dynasty draft.

College Football Week 9 Bets: Richard Johnson’s composite model had a great Week 8, going 30-23. Let’s keep it going this week. It all starts Thursday with Troy and No. 24 Coastal Carolina, a 16.5-point favorite on SI Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football Point Distribution: Cooper Kupp and Derrick Henry are the top scorers in fantasy football, and they’re also among the most consistent. Read why that’s important and which top scorers are boom or bust.

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Play of the Day and What I’m Watching

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is dirt cheap in DFS. The pass-catching specialist has yet to find the end zone this season, something his counterpart James Conner has had no trouble doing. There’s no guarantee Edmonds scores against Green Bay, though one would think with the number of opportunities he’s had, he has to find the end zone eventually. However, his rushing efficiency over the last two games is encouraging. Edmonds totaled 127 yards on 19 carries against Houston and Cleveland, and he’s seen three or more targets in every game this season—helping him establish somewhat of a floor. Trust me, I know there’s a reason he’s going for as cheap as he is (FD: $5,800 | DK: $5,300). But I think you can find value there. If you can’t get with me on Edmonds, throw a dart at Christian Kirk or A.J. Green. One of them is bound to catch a touchdown.

My eyes will admittedly be glued to the TV Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET when Florida takes on undefeated, top-ranked Georgia on CBS. I can’t say it will be a particularly competitive game (the Gators are a two-touchdown underdog), but every Thursday I tell you what I’m watching this weekend and this is it.

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

If you’re not into watching the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, there’s a game bound to be ugly and entertaining in the noon ET slot on Fox: No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 8 Michigan State in a battle of the unbeatens. The Big 10 East currently has four top-10 teams and this game will help separate the pack of Michigan schools and Ohio State, one way or another.

And for you NBA folks, the Hawks play the 76ers in Philadelphia Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trae Young’s return to the City of Brotherly Love where he knocked off the 76ers in seven games, and in turn helped send the team into a frenzy should be… lovely? It will be entertaining nonetheless.

That’s all I’ve got today. I’ll be back on Sunday.