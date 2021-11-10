Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 10 Thursday Night Football Player Props
Week 10 Thursday Night Football Player Props
Publish date:

College Football Week 11 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Picks The Winners

The Composite produced its best results last week, and is looking to keep the hot streak rolling this weekend.
Author:

In today’s episode of fun with cherry-picked small sample sizes: The Composite is 133-131-3 over the last five weeks and coming off its best week of the season in Week 10, reversing arguably its worst in Week 9. We’re 85-78-2 over the last three weeks.

James Franklin Jim Harbaugh 2019

What’s been a theme over just the last three weeks is a pretty wild swing in being over and under .500. Our two highs are high, but our one low (nine games under .500 in Week 9) is rather low indeed. It is a marathon not a sprint, so there’s no telling if this week will end up being way above or below the mark, however, it would follow our little pattern for this to swing wildly the way we do not want it to go.

In a reversal Week 10, the Composite is way off the line in a decent amount of games.

Last Week: 33-24-2, 57.6%
Season: 254-273-6, 48.2%

Check the Latest College Football Lines at SI Sportsbook

Composite Best Bets

DOWNLOAD: PDF OR VIEW AS WEB PAGE

SI Recommends

The process behind the picks is briefly explained in my Week 1 column. Most of the time, the computer spits out something within one or two points of the real line (and at that point, sharp plays and whale plays are what’s moving the line anyway). But if the computer gives something more than three points, it’s worth a second look.

Favorites

-Michigan (PK) over Penn State
-Coastal Carolina (-10) over Georgia State
-Iowa State (-10.5) over Texas Tech
-FAU (-6.5) over Old Dominion
-Miami (-2.5) over FSU
-Middle Tennessee (-10) over FIU
-Hawaii (-2.5) over UNLV

Dogs

-West Virginia (+6) over Kansas State
-Rutgers (+7) over Indiana
-ECU (+5.5) over Memphis
-UCF (+7) over SMU
-Maryland (+13) over Michigan State
-Stanford (+12) over Oregon State
-LSU (+2.5) over Arkansas
-TCU (+13) over Oklahoma State
-Colorado (+16.5) over UCLA
-Utah State (+5) over San Jose State

The Big Dogs

-South Alabama (+22) over Appalachian State
-Southern Miss (+33) over UTSA

Check SI Sportsbook For The Latest Lines

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting & College Football:

College Football Futures
Week 9 Bad Beats & Big Payouts
Cincinnati Bearcats Struggle to Cover...Again
MLB 2022 Futures Odds
Nebraska Has Admitted Defeat

YOU MAY LIKE

James Franklin Jim Harbaugh 2019
Play
Betting

College Football Week 11 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Picks The Winners

The Composite produced its best results last week, and is looking to keep the hot streak rolling this weekend.

Sam Darnold with the Panthers.
NFL

Panthers' Sam Darnold Placed on IR, Out Four to Six Weeks

Darnold has an incomplete scapular fracture, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens
Play
Betting

Full TNF Betting Primer: Ravens vs. Dolphins

The Dolphins host the Ravens in an AFC matchup Thursday to kick off Week 10. Get the latest betting insight.

kadarius-toney
NFL

Toney Addresses Controversial Tweet About Henry Ruggs III

Giants receiver Kadarius Toney was not happy with a reporter's question about his Henry Ruggs III tweet.

USA's DeAndre Yedlin faces Mexico
Soccer

Yedlin's Experience vs. Mexico Is a Differentiator for USMNT

On a young U.S. team, no player has faced El Tri in as many or ways as DeAndre Yedlin, who prepares for an eighth cap against the rival side.

Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 10: Picks, Plays & Values

If he's cleared to play, Aaron Rodgers is ready to post big numbers

joel-bitonio-browns
NFL

Report: Browns Sign OL Bitonio to Three-Year Extension

The Browns continue to solidify their offensive line as they eye a second straight playoff appearance.

Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins
NFL

Kirk Cousins Has Been in Contact With Dakota Dozier

The Vikings quarterback told reporters that he had been in contact with Dozier, who is on  the team's COVID-19 list.