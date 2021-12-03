2021 SEC Championship Betting Odds and Prediction: Georgia Handles Alabama

As we all know, all streaks must always come to an end.

In the 2021 SEC Championship, the longest streak bettors likely will never see again will be broken when No. 1 Georgia faces No. 3 Alabama as a 6-point favorite.

Nick Saban’s teams have been powerfully ranked by oddsmakers for six straight seasons. How strongly you wonder?

Alabama has been favored by sportsbooks in 92 consecutive games!

The last time Alabama was not listed as a favorite on betting boards happened in 2015 when the Crimson Tide headed to Georgia as 1-point road underdogs.

That game was a virtual coin-flip, but the points spread is far from that in Saturday’s title showdown. The question bettors must answer: Is it a wise investment to grab the points with Alabama in the underdog role or is Georgia simply too powerful to fade?

Let’s dive in and break it all down!

Photo credit: Kevin Jairaj/CFP Images/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

SEC Championship Betting Breakdown

Spread: Alabama +6 (-110) | Georgia -6 (-110)

Moneyline: Alabama (+190) | Georgia (-250)

Total: 49.5– Over (-110) | Under 49.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: ALA 38% | UGA 62%

Game Info: Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 | 4 p.m. EST | CBS

The line has risen since Georgia (12-0 Straight-Up (SU), 8-4 Against the Spread (ATS)) opened as a 4-point favorite. Money continues to arrive backing the Bulldogs over Alabama (11-1 SU; 6-6 ATS). Georgia has the No. 6 scoring offense (40.7 points per game), led by quarterback Stetson Bennett. The reliable senior will face an Alabama defense that ranks 20th in the nation, allowing 19.9 points per game.

Alabama, meanwhile, aims to extend its six-game winning streak and earn a berth into the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide, despite winning games, have burned bettors over the last month by posting a 1-3 ATS mark over their last four games.

This showdown features two quarterbacks who have combined to throw for 61 touchdowns this season. Alabama’s Bryce Young has tossed a SEC-high 40 touchdowns and tallied the second-most passing yards (3,901). Young is the prohibitive favorite to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy at SI Sportsbook. Alabama also utilizes star running backBrian Robinson Jr., who ranks third in the SEC with 1,016 rushing yards and is tied for the conference lead with 14 rushing touchdowns.

Wideout Jameson Williams leads the team in receiving yards (1,261) and receiving touchdowns (13), while John Metchie III leads Alabama with 90 receptions. The powerful duo, who have combined to produce 50 percent of Young’s touchdown passes this season, will face a Georgia defense that has only allowed four passing touchdowns to opposing wide receivers spanning 12 games.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been asked to be a game-manager and has embraced the role, completing 65% of his passes for a SEC-best 16.7 yards per completion. His favorite target is tight end Brock Bowers, who leads the club with 10 receiving touchdowns.

The Bulldogs employ the 22nd-ranked rushing game (202 yards per game) behind the duo of Zamir White (10 rushing touchdowns) and James Cook (7 rushing touchdowns)

Bennett has been asked to stay within Kirby Smart’s scheme thanks to the Bulldogs' defense, which leads the country in both total defense (230.9 yards per game) and scoring defense (6.9 points per game). Georgia has yielded only seven total touchdowns this season, by far the fewest in the country.

Anchoring the stingy Georgia defense is massive defensive lineman Jordan Davis who is seventh in Heisman Odds (+6600) at SI Sportsbook.

Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports

Frankie's SEC Championship Play

Georgia will be looking to earn the 14th SEC title in school history, while Alabama will be in search of an impressive conference-best 29th SEC crown. Alabama has won six of the last seven meetings with their SEC rival, but are just 3-4 ATS in that span.

Expect the Bulldogs to prove to the country and the oddsmakers that they should be prohibitive favorites to win the National Championship next month.

It is hard to make an investment that involves a combination of fading Alabama while spotting the oddsmakers nearly a touchdown. However, respected money has been all over Georgia this entire season. Despite the 6.5-point demandSaturday, now is not the time to be in fear of Saban's previous success.

Lay the wood with the most complete team in the country.

BET: Georgia -6 (-110)

