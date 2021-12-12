Before Alvin Kamara hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 14 matchup sees Kamara's New Orleans Saints (5-7) take the field against the New York Jets (3-9) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara has taken 146 attempts for a team-leading 530 rushing yards (44.2 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

He's also caught 32 passes for 310 yards (25.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

He has received 146 of his team's 338 carries this season (43.2%).

The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.2% of the time while running the football 46.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kamara's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. New York

In his one career matchups, Kamara finished with 44 rushing yards versus the Jets, 23.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kamara did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Jets.

Kamara will go up against a Jets squad that allows 133.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.

The Saints are up against the NFL's poorest defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (21 this season).

Recent Performances

Kamara did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.

In his last three games, Kamara has rushed for 0 yards (0.0 per game) on zero carries.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 146 43.2% 530 3 22 42.3% 3.6 Mark Ingram II 147 - 527 2 22 - 3.6 Taysom Hill 31 9.2% 205 3 11 21.2% 6.6 Jameis Winston 32 9.5% 166 1 4 7.7% 5.2

Powered By Data Skrive