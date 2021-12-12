Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New Orleans vs. New York

Author:

Before Alvin Kamara hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 14 matchup sees Kamara's New Orleans Saints (5-7) take the field against the New York Jets (3-9) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara has taken 146 attempts for a team-leading 530 rushing yards (44.2 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 32 passes for 310 yards (25.8 per game) with four touchdowns.
  • He has received 146 of his team's 338 carries this season (43.2%).
  • The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.2% of the time while running the football 46.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kamara's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his one career matchups, Kamara finished with 44 rushing yards versus the Jets, 23.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kamara did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Jets.
  • Kamara will go up against a Jets squad that allows 133.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Saints are up against the NFL's poorest defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (21 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Kamara did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.
  • In his last three games, Kamara has rushed for 0 yards (0.0 per game) on zero carries.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

146

43.2%

530

3

22

42.3%

3.6

Mark Ingram II

147

-

527

2

22

-

3.6

Taysom Hill

31

9.2%

205

3

11

21.2%

6.6

Jameis Winston

32

9.5%

166

1

4

7.7%

5.2

Powered By Data Skrive