Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New Orleans vs. New York
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara has taken 146 attempts for a team-leading 530 rushing yards (44.2 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 32 passes for 310 yards (25.8 per game) with four touchdowns.
- He has received 146 of his team's 338 carries this season (43.2%).
- The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.2% of the time while running the football 46.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. New York
- In his one career matchups, Kamara finished with 44 rushing yards versus the Jets, 23.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kamara did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Jets.
- Kamara will go up against a Jets squad that allows 133.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
- The Saints are up against the NFL's poorest defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (21 this season).
Recent Performances
- Kamara did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.
- In his last three games, Kamara has rushed for 0 yards (0.0 per game) on zero carries.
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
146
43.2%
530
3
22
42.3%
3.6
Mark Ingram II
147
-
527
2
22
-
3.6
Taysom Hill
31
9.2%
205
3
11
21.2%
6.6
Jameis Winston
32
9.5%
166
1
4
7.7%
5.2
