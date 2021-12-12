There will be player prop bets available for Marquez Callaway before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (5-7) take the field against the New York Jets (3-9) in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway has totaled 409 yards on 28 catches with six touchdowns this season, averaging 34.1 yards per game on 55 targets.

Callaway has been the target of 55 of his team's 384 passing attempts this season, or 14.3% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 13.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.2% of the time while running the football 46.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 280.6 yards per game through the air.

The Jets' defense is 23rd in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Callaway put together a 13-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on one catch while being targeted four times.

Callaway has reeled in four passes (12 targets) for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 55 14.3% 28 409 6 7 13.7% Deonte Harris 53 13.8% 31 523 3 4 7.8% Alvin Kamara 44 11.5% 32 310 4 7 13.7% Tre'Quan Smith 37 9.6% 22 251 2 5 9.8%

