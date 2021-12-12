Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New Orleans vs. New York

There will be player prop bets available for Marquez Callaway before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (5-7) take the field against the New York Jets (3-9) in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway has totaled 409 yards on 28 catches with six touchdowns this season, averaging 34.1 yards per game on 55 targets.
  • Callaway has been the target of 55 of his team's 384 passing attempts this season, or 14.3% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 13.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.2% of the time while running the football 46.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 280.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jets' defense is 23rd in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Callaway put together a 13-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on one catch while being targeted four times.
  • Callaway has reeled in four passes (12 targets) for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

55

14.3%

28

409

6

7

13.7%

Deonte Harris

53

13.8%

31

523

3

4

7.8%

Alvin Kamara

44

11.5%

32

310

4

7

13.7%

Tre'Quan Smith

37

9.6%

22

251

2

5

9.8%

