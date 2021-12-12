Publish date:
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New Orleans vs. New York
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway has totaled 409 yards on 28 catches with six touchdowns this season, averaging 34.1 yards per game on 55 targets.
- Callaway has been the target of 55 of his team's 384 passing attempts this season, or 14.3% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 13.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.2% of the time while running the football 46.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 280.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Jets' defense is 23rd in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Callaway put together a 13-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on one catch while being targeted four times.
- Callaway has reeled in four passes (12 targets) for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
55
14.3%
28
409
6
7
13.7%
Deonte Harris
53
13.8%
31
523
3
4
7.8%
Alvin Kamara
44
11.5%
32
310
4
7
13.7%
Tre'Quan Smith
37
9.6%
22
251
2
5
9.8%
