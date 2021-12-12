Monday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Rams at Cardinals

If Rodney Dangerfield were still alive today, he would clearly describe Arizona as the NFL team in 2021 that “gets no respect.” The Cardinals sit in first place in the NFC West, with the best record in the NFL, and yet oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook have them only listed as the fifth overall betting choice to win Super Bowl LVI, behind Tampa Bay, Kansas City, New England and Green Bay.

On Monday night, the Cardinals get another chance to earn some of that respect against a team with Super Bowl aspirations of its own. Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season concludes with a fantastic NFC West matchup, when Kyler Murray and the Cardinals play host to Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

Arizona, which owns the best road record of any team in the league at 7-0 straight up (SU), heads back to State Farm Stadium looking to improve on its 3-2 SU home mark. The Cardinals have rewarded bettors overall with a 9-3 against the spread (ATS) record, but have not been profitable at home, posting a disappointing 2-3 ATS mark.

The Rams, who are 4-2 SU on the road, have burned bettors with a 2-4 ATS mark over that span. Los Angeles, which beat Jacksonville 37-7 as a 14-point home favorite last week, has been difficult to trust, posting a 1-5 ATS record over their last six games.

Since being drafted by the Lions in 2009, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has a 5-7 record on Monday Night Football.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Betting Trends & Info

Spread: Los Angeles Rams +2.5 (-110) | Arizona Cardinals -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Los Angeles (+115) | Arizona (-138)

Total: 49.5– Over (-110) | Under 49.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: LAR 45% | ARZ 55%

Game Info: Monday Dec. 13, 2021 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

The line has dropped a half point off the opener of Arizona (10-2 SU; 9-3 ATS) as 3-point home favorites over Los Angeles (8-4 SU; 5-7 ATS) to a 2.5-point demand at SI Sportsbook. The total, which opened at 52, has been driven down to 51 following strong steam that both teams will combine for less points than the oddsmakers are predicting.

The Rams head to Arizona looking to snap their two-game road losing skid with the third-best passing offense (289.0 yards per game), led by Stafford in his first season running Sean McVay’s high-powered offense.

On the other side of the ball, Kyler Murray pilots an explosive offensive attack that ranks third in scoring, averaging 28.6 points per game. Murray, who has 11 total touchdowns over his last four games, returned after missing three games with an ankle injury to post a stellar performance against the Bears with four scores.

Arizona will feature a solid passing attack with a trio that consists of DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk. Hopkins, who returned after a three-week absence with his fifth touchdown reception in his last six games. Hitting at an 83% clip, Hopkins is an attractive investment in the “Anytime Touchdown” market at odds of +130. On the ground, the Cardinals feature running back James Conner, who leads the club with 630 rushing yards. The veteran is tied with Joe Mixon for the league lead with 12 rushing touchdowns. Facing the NFL’s seventh-best run defense (100.4 rushing yards per game) will not be easy, but Conner found the end zone twice in the first matchup between these two division rivals back in Week 4. Including the red-hot Conner, a total of nine opposing running backs have found paydirt either via the ground or in the air against the Rams in 12 games this season. If Chase Edmonds is unable to suit up, Conner’s “Anytime Touchdown” odds of -120 are a solid investment.

On the other side of the ball, Los Angeles will try to reward bettors after failing to cover the spread the last time they faced off in Week 4. Arizona dominated the Rams, 37-20, easily covering as 3.5-point road favorites. As is always the case, fantasy managers will be depending on strong production from wideout Cooper Kupp. The star receiving target has a game-high reception yardage projection of 91.5 posted at SI Sportsbook. Kupp has surpassed this projection in 11 of 12 games, including eight straight. Kupp was held to his worst game of the season in Week 4 against the Cardinals, hauling in season lows in receptions (5) and receiving yards (64).

The Rams have beaten the Cardinals in eight of the last 10 matchups dating back to 2017, but it is simply too hard to fade Arizona at home this season. Lay the small spread with a team that should start to earn “respect” after beating the Rams for the second time this season.

BET: Arizona -2.5 (-110)

PROP BETS:

James Conner, RB, Arizona: Anytime Touchdown -120

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles: Anytime Touchdown -125

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles: Over 91.5 Receiving Yards

SI BET REVIEW

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 6-6 ATS / Props 11-11 +2.15 units

2021 SI Betting NFL Football Overall YTD: 36-32 ATS & Props +6.02 Units

2020 SI Betting NFL Football: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

