December 12, 2021
New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New Orleans Saints (5-7) carry a five-game losing run into a Week 14 battle against the New York Jets (3-9).

Odds for Saints vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • In 58.3% of New York's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.9, is 1.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 11.1 points under the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.5 points, a number 2.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.
  • New Orleans is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Saints have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • New Orleans' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Saints put up 22.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Jets give up per contest (30.6).
  • When New Orleans scores more than 30.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Saints average 317.3 yards per game, 79.5 fewer yards than the 396.8 the Jets give up per matchup.
  • New Orleans is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals over 396.8 yards.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).
  • New York is 3-9-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Jets have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more eight times this year and have covered the spread twice.
  • New York has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Jets average 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Saints surrender (23.0).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.0 points.
  • The Jets collect just 19.5 fewer yards per game (327.0) than the Saints give up (346.5).
  • When New York piles up more than 346.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the Saints have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Home and road insights

  • New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.
  • In four of six games at home this season, New York has gone over the total.
  • This season, Jets home games average 44.5 points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
  • New Orleans is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, away from home.
  • This year, in six away games, New Orleans has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.3 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

