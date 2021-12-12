The New Orleans Saints (5-7) carry a five-game losing run into a Week 14 battle against the New York Jets (3-9).

Odds for Saints vs. Jets

Over/under insights

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

In 58.3% of New York's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.9, is 1.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.1 points under the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.5 points, a number 2.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Saints have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

New Orleans' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Saints put up 22.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Jets give up per contest (30.6).

When New Orleans scores more than 30.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Saints average 317.3 yards per game, 79.5 fewer yards than the 396.8 the Jets give up per matchup.

New Orleans is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team totals over 396.8 yards.

The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).

Jets stats and trends

New York is 3-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Jets have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more eight times this year and have covered the spread twice.

New York has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Jets average 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Saints surrender (23.0).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.0 points.

The Jets collect just 19.5 fewer yards per game (327.0) than the Saints give up (346.5).

When New York piles up more than 346.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Jets have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the Saints have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Home and road insights

New York has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.

In four of six games at home this season, New York has gone over the total.

This season, Jets home games average 44.5 points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

New Orleans is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, away from home.

This year, in six away games, New Orleans has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.3 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

