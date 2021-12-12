Publish date:
Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New Orleans vs. New York
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill has thrown for 320 yards (26.7 ypg), completing 53.1% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 205 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 31 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Saints have thrown the football in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Hill has thrown two passes in the red zone this season, 1.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
1
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- Hill's zero passing yards in one matchup against the Jets are 191.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hill did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Jets.
- The 280.6 passing yards the Jets give up per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Jets have given up 21 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Cowboys, Hill went 19-for-41 (46.3 percent) for 264 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.
- Hill added 11 carries for 101 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per carry in the running game.
- Over his last three games, Hill has recorded 264 passing yards (88.0 per game) while going 19-for-41 (46.3% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's tacked on 101 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 33.7 yards per game.
Hill's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deonte Harris
53
13.8%
31
523
3
4
7.8%
Marquez Callaway
55
14.3%
28
409
6
7
13.7%
Alvin Kamara
44
11.5%
32
310
4
7
13.7%
