December 12, 2021
Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New Orleans vs. New York

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Taysom Hill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Hill and the New Orleans Saints (5-7) play the New York Jets (3-9) in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill has thrown for 320 yards (26.7 ypg), completing 53.1% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 205 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 31 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Saints have thrown the football in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hill has thrown two passes in the red zone this season, 1.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

1

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • Hill's zero passing yards in one matchup against the Jets are 191.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hill did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Jets.
  • The 280.6 passing yards the Jets give up per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Jets have given up 21 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cowboys, Hill went 19-for-41 (46.3 percent) for 264 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • Hill added 11 carries for 101 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Over his last three games, Hill has recorded 264 passing yards (88.0 per game) while going 19-for-41 (46.3% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 101 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deonte Harris

53

13.8%

31

523

3

4

7.8%

Marquez Callaway

55

14.3%

28

409

6

7

13.7%

Alvin Kamara

44

11.5%

32

310

4

7

13.7%

