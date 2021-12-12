There will be player prop bet markets available for Taysom Hill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Hill and the New Orleans Saints (5-7) play the New York Jets (3-9) in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill has thrown for 320 yards (26.7 ypg), completing 53.1% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 205 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 31 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Saints have thrown the football in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Hill has thrown two passes in the red zone this season, 1.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 1 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

Hill's zero passing yards in one matchup against the Jets are 191.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hill did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Jets.

The 280.6 passing yards the Jets give up per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jets have given up 21 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cowboys, Hill went 19-for-41 (46.3 percent) for 264 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Hill added 11 carries for 101 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per carry in the running game.

Over his last three games, Hill has recorded 264 passing yards (88.0 per game) while going 19-for-41 (46.3% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's tacked on 101 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deonte Harris 53 13.8% 31 523 3 4 7.8% Marquez Callaway 55 14.3% 28 409 6 7 13.7% Alvin Kamara 44 11.5% 32 310 4 7 13.7%

