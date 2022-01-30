Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

There will be player prop bet markets available for Matthew Stafford before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Stafford's Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford leads Los Angeles with 4,886 passing yards (287.4 ypg) on 404-of-601 with 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
  • Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In three matchups against the 49ers, Stafford averaged 276 passing yards per game, 6.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those matchups against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers are conceding 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Stafford completed 73.7 percent of his pass attempts for 366 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Stafford added six yards on four carries while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Stafford has passed for 806 yards while completing 71.3% of his throws (62-of-87), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions (268.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He also has 28 rushing yards on 10 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 9.3 yards per game on the ground.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive