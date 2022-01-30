Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford leads Los Angeles with 4,886 passing yards (287.4 ypg) on 404-of-601 with 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions this season.
- He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
- Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In three matchups against the 49ers, Stafford averaged 276 passing yards per game, 6.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those matchups against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers are conceding 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Stafford completed 73.7 percent of his pass attempts for 366 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Stafford added six yards on four carries while rushing for one touchdown.
- Stafford has passed for 806 yards while completing 71.3% of his throws (62-of-87), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions (268.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He also has 28 rushing yards on 10 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 9.3 yards per game on the ground.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Powered By Data Skrive