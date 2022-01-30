There will be player prop bet markets available for Matthew Stafford before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Stafford's Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford leads Los Angeles with 4,886 passing yards (287.4 ypg) on 404-of-601 with 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions this season.

He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In three matchups against the 49ers, Stafford averaged 276 passing yards per game, 6.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those matchups against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs two times.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers are conceding 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Stafford completed 73.7 percent of his pass attempts for 366 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

Stafford added six yards on four carries while rushing for one touchdown.

Stafford has passed for 806 yards while completing 71.3% of his throws (62-of-87), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions (268.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He also has 28 rushing yards on 10 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 9.3 yards per game on the ground.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

