Big Bets Wagered on Shocking Ja’Marr Chase Player Prop

Respected money is investing in Ja’Marr Chase, but it's likely not among any of the offerings you would immediately think of. The market? Chase’s total rushing yards!

The former LSU standout, who set a new benchmark for rookie receiving yards in a single game with 266 in Week 17, also broke the modern-day rookie mark for receiving yards in a season with 1,455 -- surpassing the record set last year by his former college teammate, Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson.

In the three playoff victories, Chase has hauled in a team high 20 receptions for 279 yards and a touchdown. In the AFC Championship, Chase posted his lowest receiving yards total (54) of the postseason, but more importantly he hauled in his first career playoff touchdown.

In Super Bowl LVI, oddsmakers opened Chase’s receiving yard market at 79.5 juiced to the over at odds of -120. With the expected matchup with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the line has dropped one yard to 78.5. Including the playoffs, Chase has surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark seven times. However, a deeper dive reveals that the stud wideout has only surpassed this demand of 78.5 receiving yards in eight of 20 games. Only going beyond this projection at a 40% clip, Chase is far from a "sure thing" to cash the over in this market.

This uncertainty, combined with the matchup against Ramsey, has led respected money in another direction to exploit for Chase -- his rushing yards. The projection on his rushing market opened at only 2.5 yards but as of Wednesday morning, the market demand is up a full yard to 3.5 juiced to the over at odds of -118.

Chase, who only had seven rushing attempts in the regular season, has become more involved in the rushing attack in the playoffs. The Bengals have utilized their rookie talent in the backfield to the tune of five rushes for 28 yards in the postseason. Chase has seen at least one carry in every playoff win by the club and respected money is betting on that trend to continue in Super Bowl LVI. In fact, Chase is tied with quarterback Joe Burrow as the team’s second-leading rusher in the playoffs behind only Joe Mixon.

Deebo Samuel set the single-game Super Bowl rushing record (53 yards) for a wide receiver in Super Bowl LIV against Kansas City, breaking the previous mark held by Seattle’s Percy Harvin (45) posted in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Chase has the talent and speed to break Samuel’s record -- but for this wager, he will only need to rush for three yards to cash this investment!

