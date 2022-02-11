There are literally thousands of Super Bowl proposition wagers, ranging from the coin toss to the color of Snoop Dog’s shoes, to the color of the Gatorade bath to how many Crypto commercials will be aired during the game. It can be confusing to novice bettors, and that is why SI Betting is here to help by identifying three wagers listed at plus-odds that offer solid value.

Since early this week, I have been providing a series featuring the players/markets that respected money is either fading or backing as we lead up to the biggest game of the year both in Vegas as well as at SI Sportsbook.

We are only three days away from Super Bowl LVI and the entire SI Betting team is supplying some great wagering and DFS information you need to have ahead of the Big Game!

Let’s make some money!

Most Receiving Yards In Super Bowl LVI: Kupp +120

Respected money in Las Vegas and at SI Sportsbook is investing that Rams wideout Cooper Kupp will not be contained by the Cincinnati defensive backs in Super Bowl LVI.

Kupp’s receiving yard market, which opened at 99.5, has risen seven yards to 106.5 yards at SI Sportsbook. Despite the strong move by oddsmakers, steam continues to back Kupp surpassing this projection -- a number he has gone beyond 13 times in 20 games. Eclipsing this projection at a 65% winning clip, combined with the 128.7 receiving yard average in the three postseason victories, has led to both public and respected support behind Kupp at the betting windows.

If we believe he is going to surpass this projection it's a clear no-brainer to back that should he go over the century mark once again he will likely have the most receiving yards of any player in Super Bowl LVI.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Opening Kickoff Results In A Touchback: NO +115

It sounds crazy, I know. After doing a deeper dive, we discover that Matt Gay and Evan McPherson are among the best placekickers in the game who both ranked near the top in touchback success rate. So it's easy to simply bet that a touchback will take place, right?

Hold on. Let me explain before you click the submit button.

This is a pregame proposition that is always listed at plus-odds on the "No." Shockingly, the "No" has hit in 18 of the last 20 Super Bowls! Read that again. Only two opening kickoffs have resulted in a touchback since 2002.

The word around the books in Vegas is that the ball used for the opening kickoff is a brand new ball that is both slick and hard that never sees any action prior to the moment the placekicker is handed the ball to place on the tee. To put this in perspective, it's like a baseball glove that has not yet been broken in. Apparently, this makes it very difficult to attain both supreme height and distance, which thus makes achieving a touchback very difficult.

Or is it simply nerves combined with adrenaline that causes kickers to over kick the ball? We have witnessed many pro golfers strike tee shots into the woods in a sudden-death playoff or Major League Baseball players swing so far they far to their knees in the bottom of the ninth and two outs.

Whatever may be the case, I have no idea how the oddsmakers have not yet become wise to this issue and made "No" the favorite in this wager. Until they do, this is easily one the best plus-odds bets you can make on a result that has hit at a 90% clip over the last two decades.

Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Anytime Touchdown +135

In the playoffs, Odell Beckham Jr. has become an integral weapon for Los Angeles in the passing attack. Beckham, who has caught a touchdown in six of 11 games since being acquired from the Browns, has developed a rapport with Matthew Stafford.

All NFL fans are astutely aware that Beckham has a flair for making dramatic catches and we know he is chomping at the bit to stamp his mark on the NFL’s biggest stage. Hitting at a 55% mark since he joined Los Angeles, Beckham's “Anytime Touchdown” offering of +135 is arguably the best value of any player in this market.

SI NFL BET REVIEW

For the third consecutive week, respected plays on NFL Playoff wagering did not get off to a good start. Championship weekend commenced with Kansas City blowing a second half lead and losing to the Bengals at home as 7-point favorites. The outright loss by the Chiefs killed our teaser before we could even have the opportunity to get to the second leg of the 49ers at +10.5. However, the weekend closed out strong as the Rams and 49ers stayed under 46 total points enabling a solid cash. Our receiving yards parlay, hooking up Deebo Samuel over 51.5 rec yds with Travis Kelce over 76.5 rec yds came through at odds of +249. Our final wager involving an Anytime Touchdown Parlay of Travis Kelce combined with Cooper Kupp also cashed at odds of +194. Overall, we had our best weekend of the playoffs up 4.3 units on the two title games.

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 9-8 ATS / Props 16-12 +5.75 Units

2021 SI Betting Playoffs: 8-6-1 ATS & Prop Wagers +5.00 Units

2021 SI Betting NFL Football Overall YTD: 53-43-1 ATS & Props +15.22 Units

2020 SI Betting NFL Football: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

