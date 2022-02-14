Skip to main content
Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams Beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20
Matthew Stafford's Final Kneel Causes Betting Controversy

The spot of Matthew Stafford's final kneel has caused a betting controversy since it affected whether he cleared his rushing yards prop.

Matthew Stafford isn’t known as a runner but plenty of bettors rode with the Rams' quarterback to finish with less than 5.5 rushing yards in Super Bowl LVI.

He went over, but just barely, and the way the end of the game unfolded affected those who bet this enticing prop and has caused a betting controversy.

Stafford had seven rushing yards when Los Angeles got the ball back with 39 seconds left and the game all but over since Cincinnati only had one timeout left.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts to pass interference in the end zone against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

The Rams went into victory formation, Stafford took a knee, lost a single yard to bring his total down to six rushing yards and that was it.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor could have called a timeout to force the Rams to run another play, and likely make Stafford lose an extra yard, but he did not.

The clock ran out, the confetti rained down and Stafford’s rushing total held at six yards. That cashed the over on his bet.

As ActionNetwork pointed out, though, it appeared that he lost slightly more than a yard but there was no spot. Stafford held onto the ball and walked off the field with it.

 Of course, the game was over but that spot—or lack thereof—along with Taylor’s decision to not call the timeout may have cost Stafford’s under bettors.

This was reminiscent of Super Bowl LIV in 2020 when Patrick Mahomes lost 15 yards on three consecutive kneels to end the game. 

That brought his total from 44 to 29, cashing the under 29.5.

Stafford hit the over on passing yards (279.5), passing touchdowns (1.5), completions (23.5), combined passing/rushing yards (285.5) and even interceptions (0.5).

And in the end, that rushing prop was graded as an over as well.

