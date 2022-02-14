2023 Super Bowl Future Odds: NFC Teams Offer Tempting Payouts

The Rams are the Super Bowl LVI champs!

You could be sitting on a pile of money right now you had bet their futures odd before the season. The Rams had +1500 odds entering this past season, which paid out 15-1 for your money and an implied probability of 6.25%.

So, with that in mind, let’s go back to the futures!

Mark J. Terrill/AP

It’s never too early to look at the 2022-2023 NFL season. Lots of us at SI Betting had Rams futures this year.

Here are the 2023 Super Bowl future odds at SI Sportsbook:

Chiefs (+650)

Bills (+700)

Rams (+900)

Bengals (+1200)

49ers (+1400)

Packers (+1400)

Cowboys (+1600)

Buccaneers (+2000)

Broncos (+2000)

Ravens (+2000)

Titans (+2000)

Patriots (+2200)

Chargers (+2200)

Cardinals (+2500)

Colts (+2500)

Saints (+3500)

Browns (+3500)

Raiders (+4000)

Dolphins (+4000)

Seahawks (+4000)

Eagles (+4000)

Vikings (+5000)

Commanders (+5000)

Steelers (+5000)

Falcons (+6000)

Panthers (+6000)

Bears (+6600)

Giants (+8000)

Jaguars (+10000)

Jets (+12500)

Texans (+12500)

Lions (+12500)

Who does the team like for 2022-2023? Here are their bets:

SI Betting's Matt Ehalt:

Aaron Rodgers hasn't won a big game in more than a decade now, but how I can fade the Packers at +1400 in the watered-down NFC? First: I'm not touching the loaded AFC. Too many good teams there. The NFC is muuuucccchhhh easier. Tom Brady is retired. Winning back-to-back titles is tough, making the Rams a hard sell. The Cowboys haven't won a meaningful game in nearly 30 years. Let's see who's the 49ers' quarterback before we back them. The Packers probably run it back one more year with Rodgers and Davante Adams, and basically have an auto-bid in the NFC North. I'll take a shot at 14-1. BET: Packers (+1400)

SI Betting and Fantasy's Jen Piacenti:

You can call me a homer again. I don’t care. I can’t pass up +1600 for America’s team. Kellen Moore is returning, and he will find a way to get CeeDee Lamb more involved. Dak Prescott has a lot to prove and he will prove it. Zeke and Pollard will team up to be the next Chubb/Hunt. Dan Quinn, who transformed the Dallas defense and just won Assistant Coach of the Year, will be back. On his watch, Micah Parsons was named Defensive Rookie of the Year and Trevon Diggs led the league in takeaways. They will dominate the NFC East again, and then they’ll learn not to outplay themselves with penalties in the postseason. They will learn discipline. Yep, It’s early enough that I am still sunshine and roses! Go big or go home. BET: Cowboys (+1600)

MMQB's Gary Gramling:

I know, everyone’s freaking out about Aaron Rodgers right now. But there’s an 80% chance he’s back in Green Bay, and because the salary cap is a myth the Packers should be able to retain most of their veteran talent (and they have Rich Bisaccia to fix the special teams!). In short, if Rodgers is back, the Packers and Rams are 1 and 1A in the NFC, and +1400 is a whole lot of juice for the best team in the NFC. Among the longer shots, the AFC is stacked but the Chargers (+2200) have Justin Herbert who’s absolutely capable of doing what Joe Burrow just did. And the Browns (+3500) are usually a sucker bet, but the back seven of the defense should have better chemistry, they still have Myles Garrett and a great offensive line, and they’ll either have a healthier Baker Mayfield or an upgrade under center. BET: Packers (+1400)

SI Fantasy's Matt De Lima:

Even if Trey Lance ends up being a painfully mediocre QB, the 49ers are on track to at least make another NFC championship game. Bolstered by those two magic playoff ingredients—a power run game and stifling defense—they're boasting one of the most durable rosters in the league. Any upside at all from Lance, or even some propensity to use his legs to escape some of those third-and-medium/long situations the 49ers frequently found themselves in, we're talking about a team that'll be right back in the mix next January. BET: 49ers (+1400)

Matt Ludtke/AP

SI Betting and Fantasy's Kyle Wood:

The Bills were my pick to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the postseason. Clearly, that didn't happen. But, oddly enough, after watching an AFC championship game and Super Bowl without Buffalo, I'm just as confident in the Bills to win next year's Super Bowl. This all comes down to Josh Allen. The fourth-year pro went blow for blow with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City in back-to-back seasons. As the last four seasons have shown, you have to go through the Chiefs to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl and the Bills are sustainably built to do just that with a shutdown defense and stellar offense assembled around Allen. Buffalo was about as close as it could get to the AFC championship game this season its barn burner with the Chiefs. I like them to get over the hump next winter. BET: Bills (+700)

SI Fantasy's Craig Ellenport:

I think the Bills will be the NFL’s best team in 2022, but the AFC is so loaded that it’s not worth investing in Buffalo—or the Chiefs, for that matter—to get out of the conference. Looking for an NFC team that will offer decent value, I’ll go with a team that came within two minutes of reaching the Super Bowl this year—the 49ers. San Francisco has Green Bay’s number in the playoffs, and depending on who does or doesn’t return for the Rams, they could be better on paper than the defending champs. The 49ers are a complete team with solid coaching and a very good front office. If they add a few pieces to an already dangerous team, the only question is what to expect from Trey Lance as he presumably inherits the starting QB job. But since Jimmy Garoppolo was a perceived weakness for the 49ers, Lance could be the key to putting the 49ers over the top.

BET: 49ers (+1400)

SI Betting's Frank Taddeo:

I have to admit the Packers are attractive at odds of +1400, but I am not convinced that Aaron Rodgers is under center for the team next season. Although they had amazing run, I think unless the Bengals completely revamp their offensive line they cannot get back to the Super Bowl again next season. I do believe that IF Von Miller re-signs and Aaron Donald does not decide to retire, the Rams at +900 are worth a solid look. Can you imagine if Beckham, who is a free agent, is not brought back and the club lands Chris Godwin to man the slot between Copper Kupp and Robert Woods??!! Their offense would easily be the best in the NFL by far! However, those are a lot of unknowns at this present time. Instead, I will land on another team with value who has as solid of a core as any team in the league. I know, I know, not the team who chokes in postseason. However, hear me out. They have cornerstone players at arguably the three most important positions in the sport: defensive end, cornerback and quarterback. Now, picture this: The Cowboys let Michael Gallup walk in free agency, release Ezekiel Elliott for cap space and swoop in for Chris Godwin! Now, you have a big three of Godwin. CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, to go along with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs on the other side of the ball. In an NFC devoid of Tom Brady, a volatile situation in Green Bay and a rookie quarterback starting in San Francisco—the Cowboys are my play at +1600! Obviously, this play is all predicated upon Jerry Jones luring Godwin to Texas to create the best core of wideouts in the NFL, but my pick could easily become a double-pop if the Rams were able to accomplish all of the transactions previously mentioned. However, my play here the day after the Super Bowl is on Dak and the Cowboys. BET: Cowboys (+1600)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Super Bowl LVI Bad Beats and Big Payouts

• Matthew Stafford Kneel Causes Controversy

• Winners Club: Rams' Big Bets Pay Off

• Live Blog: Rams Top Bengals

• Super Bowl LVII Future Odds

• Mattress Mack Loses Millions

• Five 2022 Fantasy Football Questions

• The Inside Story of the Rams' Win