2022 March Madness First Round Point Spreads & Updated Futures Odds
Selection Sunday just supplied all college basketball fans with the opening matchups for March Madness. While many around the country will begin filling out their brackets, the fun part begins for sports bettors as they dive in to uncover which lines offer the best value!
The neighborhood bar will be offering box pools, while offices will have employees run the company’s bracket challenge.
Before we can begin to answer questions like, can No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga emerge victorious with the school’s first NCAA national championship or who will be this season’s Cinderella team to advance that destroys brackets, we must first to see what the oddsmakers are saying at SI Sportsbook in regards to the point spread on each individual first-round game.
Arizona, Kansas and Baylor joined the Bulldogs as the four No. 1 seeds, but as history has taught us, the easiest paths do not always lead to success for all the top seeds.
We will have full betting breakdowns of all the respected action for the First Round match-ups later this week!
Let’s take a look at the opening lines.
Tuesday, March 15
No. 12 Indiana (-3.5) vs No. 12 Wyoming
No. 16 Texas Southern (-3) vs No. 16 Texas A&M CC
Wednesday, March 16
No. 16 Wright State (-1.5) vs No. 16 Bryant
No. 11 Rutgers ('PK) vs No. 11 Notre Dame
Thursday, March 17
No. 1 Gonzaga (-25) vs. No. 16 Georgia State
No. 8 Boise State vs No. 9 Memphis (-2)
No. 5 UConn (-7) vs No. 12 New Mexico State
No. 4 Arkansas (-5.5) vs. No. 13 Vermont
No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan (-2.5)
No. 3 Tennessee (-17) vs. No. 14 Longwood
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M CC (TBD)
No. 8 San Diego State (-2) vs. No. 9 Creighton
No. 5 Iowa (-9.5) vs. No. 12 Richmond
No. 4 Providence (-2) vs. No. 13 South Dakota State
No. 1 Baylor (-20.5) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State
No. 8 UNC (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Marquette
No. 5 St. Mary’s vs. No. 12 Wyoming/Indiana (TBD)
No. 4 UCLA (-15) vs. No. 13 Akron
No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco (-1.5)
No. 2 Kentucky (-17) vs. No. 15 St. Peter’s
Friday, March 18
No. 6 LSU (-4.5) vs. No. 11 Iowa State
No. 3 Wisconsin (-7) vs. No. 14 Colgate
No. 7 USC (-1.5) vs. No. 10 Miami
No. 2 Auburn (-17) vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State
No. 1 Arizona vs No. 16 Wright St/ Bryant (TBD)
No. 8 Seton Hall (-1) vs. No. 9 TCU
No. 5 Houston (-8.5) vs. No. 12 UAB
No. 4 Illinois (-7.5) vs. No. 13 Chattanooga
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago (-1)
No. 2 Villanova (-16) vs. No. 15 Delaware
No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Rutgers/Notre Dame (TBD)
No. 3 Texas Tech (-15.5) vs. No. 14 Montana State
No. 7 Michigan State (-2) vs. No. 10 Davidson
No. 2 Duke (-17.5) vs. No. 15 CS Fullerton
No. 6 Texas (-1) vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech
No. 3 Purdue (-16.5) vs. No. 14 Yale
FUTURES ODDS TO WIN 2022 NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Gonzaga +350
Arizona +600
Kentucky +800
Duke +1000
Baylor +1200
Kansas +1200
Auburn +1400
Purdue +1500
Texas Tech +2000
Villanova +2200
Tennessee +2200
UCLA +2800
Iowa +3500
Illinois +4000
Houston +4000
Arkansas +4500
Wisconsin +5000
Texas +7000
UConn +7000
Alabama +7000
LSU +8000
Ohio State +8000
Providence +8000
Michigan State +10000
USC +10000
Memphis +10000
Marquette +10000
UNC +10000
Michigan +12000
Indiana +15000
Notre Dame +15000
Loyola Chicago +15000
Miami +15000
Virginia Tech +15000
Boise State +15000
TCU +15000
Murray State +15000
San Francisco +20000
Creighton +20000
San Diego State +20000
Colorado State +20000
Iowa State +25000
Davidson +25000
Wyoming +25000
Chattanooga +25000
Richmond +40000
South Dakota State +40000
Longwood +50000
Vermont +50000
New Mexico State +50000
UAB +50000
Georgia State +50000
Yale +50000
Texas A&M CC +50000
CS Fullerton +100000
Jacksonville State +100000
Montana State +100000
Delaware +100000
Wright State +1000000
St. Peter’s +100000
Akron +100000
Norfolk State +100000
Bryant +100000
Colgate +100000
Texas Southern +100000
Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene.