Selection Sunday just supplied all college basketball fans with the opening matchups for March Madness. While many around the country will begin filling out their brackets, the fun part begins for sports bettors as they dive in to uncover which lines offer the best value!

The neighborhood bar will be offering box pools, while offices will have employees run the company’s bracket challenge.

Before we can begin to answer questions like, can No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga emerge victorious with the school’s first NCAA national championship or who will be this season’s Cinderella team to advance that destroys brackets, we must first to see what the oddsmakers are saying at SI Sportsbook in regards to the point spread on each individual first-round game.

Arizona, Kansas and Baylor joined the Bulldogs as the four No. 1 seeds, but as history has taught us, the easiest paths do not always lead to success for all the top seeds.

We will have full betting breakdowns of all the respected action for the First Round match-ups later this week!

Let’s take a look at the opening lines.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, March 15

No. 12 Indiana (-3.5) vs No. 12 Wyoming

No. 16 Texas Southern (-3) vs No. 16 Texas A&M CC

Wednesday, March 16

No. 16 Wright State (-1.5) vs No. 16 Bryant

No. 11 Rutgers ('PK) vs No. 11 Notre Dame

Thursday, March 17

No. 1 Gonzaga (-25) vs. No. 16 Georgia State

No. 8 Boise State vs No. 9 Memphis (-2)

No. 5 UConn (-7) vs No. 12 New Mexico State

No. 4 Arkansas (-5.5) vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan (-2.5)

No. 3 Tennessee (-17) vs. No. 14 Longwood

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M CC (TBD)

No. 8 San Diego State (-2) vs. No. 9 Creighton

No. 5 Iowa (-9.5) vs. No. 12 Richmond

No. 4 Providence (-2) vs. No. 13 South Dakota State

No. 1 Baylor (-20.5) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

No. 8 UNC (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Marquette

No. 5 St. Mary’s vs. No. 12 Wyoming/Indiana (TBD)

No. 4 UCLA (-15) vs. No. 13 Akron

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco (-1.5)

No. 2 Kentucky (-17) vs. No. 15 St. Peter’s

Friday, March 18

No. 6 LSU (-4.5) vs. No. 11 Iowa State

No. 3 Wisconsin (-7) vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 7 USC (-1.5) vs. No. 10 Miami

No. 2 Auburn (-17) vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

No. 1 Arizona vs No. 16 Wright St/ Bryant (TBD)

No. 8 Seton Hall (-1) vs. No. 9 TCU

No. 5 Houston (-8.5) vs. No. 12 UAB

No. 4 Illinois (-7.5) vs. No. 13 Chattanooga

No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago (-1)

No. 2 Villanova (-16) vs. No. 15 Delaware

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Rutgers/Notre Dame (TBD)

No. 3 Texas Tech (-15.5) vs. No. 14 Montana State

No. 7 Michigan State (-2) vs. No. 10 Davidson

No. 2 Duke (-17.5) vs. No. 15 CS Fullerton

No. 6 Texas (-1) vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech

No. 3 Purdue (-16.5) vs. No. 14 Yale

FUTURES ODDS TO WIN 2022 NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP

Gonzaga +350

Arizona +600

Kentucky +800

Duke +1000

Baylor +1200

Kansas +1200

Auburn +1400

Purdue +1500

Texas Tech +2000

Villanova +2200

Tennessee +2200

UCLA +2800

Iowa +3500

Illinois +4000

Houston +4000

Arkansas +4500

Wisconsin +5000

Texas +7000

UConn +7000

Alabama +7000

LSU +8000

Ohio State +8000

Providence +8000

Michigan State +10000

USC +10000

Memphis +10000

Marquette +10000

UNC +10000

Michigan +12000

Indiana +15000

Notre Dame +15000

Loyola Chicago +15000

Miami +15000

Virginia Tech +15000

Boise State +15000

TCU +15000

Murray State +15000

San Francisco +20000

Creighton +20000

San Diego State +20000

Colorado State +20000

Iowa State +25000

Davidson +25000

Wyoming +25000

Chattanooga +25000

Richmond +40000

South Dakota State +40000

Longwood +50000

Vermont +50000

New Mexico State +50000

UAB +50000

Georgia State +50000

Yale +50000

Texas A&M CC +50000

CS Fullerton +100000

Jacksonville State +100000

Montana State +100000

Delaware +100000

Wright State +1000000

St. Peter’s +100000

Akron +100000

Norfolk State +100000

Bryant +100000

Colgate +100000

Texas Southern +100000

***

Check Out the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

***

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.