UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall Betting Preview
Bets and analysis for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card headlined by heavyweight Alexander Volkov battling Tom Aspinall.

With the UFC making its long-awaited return across the pond, rising heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall will look to make a splash in front of his hometown crowd at the O2 Arena in London. Getting through his opponent, Russian slugger Alexander Volkov, will be no easy feat in the main event of Saturday’s Fight Night card.

A victory for either fighter realistically would put them one win away from title fight consideration.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022 | 4 p.m. ET
Location: O2 Arena, London United Kingdom

Prelims: 1:30 p.m. ET

Muhammed Mokaev (-400) vs Cody Durden (+310)
Cory McKenna (-275) vs Elise Reed (+225)
Jack Shore (+100) vs Timur Valiev (-118)
Nikita Krylov (-188) vs Paul Craig (+155)
Shamil Abdurakhimov (+260) vs Sergei Pavlovich (-333)
Mike Gundy (-188) vs Makwan Amirkhani (+155)

Main Card: 4 p.m. ET

Jai Herbert (+410) vs Ilia Topuria (-549)
Molly McCann (-138) vs Luana Carolina (+115)
Gunnar Nelson (-500) vs Takashi Sato (+375)
Paddy Pimblett (-599) vs Kazula Vargas (+450)
Arnold Allen (-118) vs Dan Hooker (+100)
Alexander Volkov (+105) vs Tom Aspinall (-125)

Our staff offered their bests for the card:

Feb 20, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Tom Aspinall of England punches Andrei Arlovski of Belarus in a heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
SI MMA’s Justin Barrasso:

The top-five is hallowed ground for UFC heavyweights. After Tai Tuivasa’s jump into the No. 3 spot, the other four spots are secured by Cirl Gane (No. 1), Stipe Miocic (No. 2), Curtis Blaydes (No. 4), and Derrick Lewis (No. 5. Alexander Volkov needs a win against Tom Aspinall to hold onto that sixth spot, while a victory for Aspinall rockets him into the top 10. Volkov is quite skilled, good enough to be in the mix but not quite elite to contend for the title. That still puts him a step above Aspinall, who will be tested here in the later rounds if he is unable to follow his calling card and end this quickly.

BET: Alexander Volkov via DEC (+300)

SI Video’s Robin Lundberg:

I’ll take Tom Aspinall in what could be the performance that cements his rise in the UFC. Volkov is a dangerous opponent and Aspinall needs to be wary of his striking ability, however, the relative newcomer is not at a distinct reach disadvantage and has shown he knows his way around the octagon. I like him as the slight favorite with the crowd in his favor.

BET: Tom Aspinall via DEC (+400)

SI Video’s Julian Pinto:

I am paying close attention to the Arnold Allen-Dan Hooker matchup. Hooker’s best shot in this bout would be to use his distance and try to pick apart Allen on the feet. Hooker has shown his susceptibility to being overwhelmed in the pocket and if you can make him uncomfortable, you greatly negate his strengths. This I something Allen could do, with this being Hooker’s first fight back at 145 in six years, Allen could take advantage of a potentially hard weight cut and make the fight as physical as he can to deplete his larger opponent. If Allen can smother Hooker, avoid a point fighting contest and take this to the ground, I believe he can edge out the win.

BET: Arnold Allen via DEC (+160)

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez:

I’m going to be taking a look at an interesting matchup in the woman’s flyweight division where Molly ‘Meatball’ McCann will be taking on Luana Carolina. McCann comes in comes in as the slight favorite on SI Sportsbook and Im riding with Meatball to get the job done in this one. Luana Carolina is a talented striker and has good takedown defense but, in the end, I think McCann’s relentless output and takedown attempts will eventually wear Carolina down and be able to secure a decision victory. Might take a dart throw on VIA SUB as well.

BET: McCann via DEC (+110); look at McCann via SUB (+1100)

