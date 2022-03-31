The conclusion of the NBA season is fast approaching. Teams are jockeying for the playoffs and for seeding as the calendar winds down.

The four teams that are the focus Thursday have something to play for.

The Bucks and Nets tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET—Milwaukee is in play for the No. 1 seed in the East and Brooklyn is trying to work its way into the top six seeds.

Out West, the Jazz host the Lakers in the late slot. Los Angeles is teetering on the edge of play-in territory and currently holds the 10th spot, while Utah is trying to stay out of the play-in tournament entirely by hanging on to its sixth seed.

Season record: 105-107-2

Guest pickers: 82-116

Check the Latest Odds and Lines from SI Sportsbook

Matt Slocum/AP

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TNT

Spread: Bucks +1.5 (-110) | Nets -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bucks (+105) | Nets (-125)

Total: Under 243.5 (-110) | Over 243.5 (-110)

Injuries: Nets G Ben Simmons—Out

Bucks Profile

Record Over Last 10 Games: 7-3

ATS Record: 36-39

O/U Record: 37-38

Points Per Game/Rank: 114.9/4

Points Allowed Per Game/Rank: 111.3/16

Milwaukee enters the home stretch of the season healthy and seemingly in good position to defend its title. Brook Lopez, who returned from injury two weeks ago, just played a season-high 29 minutes in a 118-116 road win over the 76ers on Tuesday. That followed a 25-point Bucks loss against the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies.

Nets Profile

Record Over Last 10 Games: 7-3

ATS Record: 30-44-2

O/U Record: 39-36-1

Points Per Game/Rank: 112.4/9

Points Allowed Per Game/Rank: 112.1/19

Brooklyn is clawing to get out of the play-in game after months of sub-.500 play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on and off the floor. The Nets’ star players are both healthy, available and scoring 40-plus points on any given night. They won their most recent game against the Pistons, 130-123, on Tuesday.

Kyle Wood’s Bets:

Spread Pick: Nets -1.5 (-110)

This game means a whole lot more for Brooklyn than it does for Milwaukee. The Nets are still in play-in game range with just a few games left, while the Bucks are jockeying for position among the ever-changing top four seeds in the East. This is also a playoff rematch from a season ago and will be the first time both Irving and Durant suit up against Milwaukee. The Bucks won two of the first three meetings—their only loss came at home about a month ago when Irving tallied 38 points. The Nets don’t defend their homecourt well because, up until recently, Irving was unable to play at Barclays center. But Brooklyn has won three in a row at home and the lineup, sans Ben Simmons, seems to be clicking at the right time. I like the Nets to score a close win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. and continue their climb to the sixth seed.

Over/Under Bet: Under 243.5 (-110)

Two of the three meetings between these teams have stayed under this exorbitant point total. I’m betting that trend continues. Milwaukee’s scoring defense isn’t what it once was, but it recently held Chicago to less than 100 points and posted a poor scoring outing against the Grizzlies (102) over the weekend. The Nets similarly have a recent stout defensive performance to hang their hat on—they held the Heat to 95 points—but generally play poor defense. I think this will be a tight game but I don’t see both teams eclipsing the 120 points needed to send this game over.

Prop: Kyrie Irving Over 25.5 Points (-125)

Irving scored what was then a season-high 38 points against Milwaukee the last time these teams played. Since then, he’s gone for 43, 50 and 60 points and is averaging north of 30 ppg in March. He’s gone over this figure in four of eight games this month, but when he has gone over, he’s smashed this total. I see Irving getting up for this game and knifing through the Bucks defense to the tune of 30-plus points.

Mark J. Terrill/AP

Time: 10 p.m. ET | TNT

Spread: Lakers +13.5 (-118) | Jazz -13.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Lakers (+650) | Jazz (-1000)

Total: Under 224.5 (-110) | Over 224.5 (-110)

Injuries: Lakers F LeBron James—Out; Lakers F Anthony Davis—Out; Jazz G Trent Forrest—Day-to-Day; Jazz C Hassan Whiteside—Out; Jazz F Bojan Bogdanovic—Out; Jazz G Danuel House Jr.—Out

Lakers Profile

Record Over Last 10 Games: 3-7

ATS Record: 31-44

O/U Record: 43-32

Points Per Game/Rank: 111.5/11

Points Allowed Per Game/Rank: 114.5/27

Los Angeles has dropped three games in a row, is on the edge of the play-in tournament (0.5 games ahead of the Spurs) and Anthony Davis and LeBron James both will miss this game. Things are looking bleak in the City of Angels. Somehow, the Lakers have beaten Utah both times these teams have played this season. Now, they’re staring a double-digit spread in the face as the season winds down.

Jazz Profile

Record Over Last 10 Games: 4-6

ATS Record: 31-43-2

O/U Record: 34-40-2

Points Per Game/Rank: 113.3/7

Points Allowed Per Game/Rank: 107.8/10

Utah enters on a five-game skid with each loss coming against a playoff or play-in team. The Jazz went 1-5 on their road trip and return home to host the hapless Lakers. Utah is a much better team at home (26-11) than on the road (19-20). The Jazz are a bit beat up but so is Los Angeles, which is going for the season sweep.

Kyle Wood’s Bets:

Spread Bet: Jazz -13.5 (+100)

It says a lot about the state of the Lakers that this line is what it is with Utah playing the way it has. And the Jazz aren’t much better than L.A. against the spread. Still, this game should be a complete and utter blowout. James and Davis are out, so it’s just Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk and Stanley Johnson against one of the top teams in the conference. The Lakers are an abysmal 11-26 on the road this season and have lost five of their last 10 away games by 10-plus points.

Over/Under Pick: Over 224.5 (-110)

Even without their stars, this Lakers team still finds ways to score. They just can’t defend, with or without James and Davis. Utah is sure to get into the 110-115 range, if not higher. The first two meetings between these teams were unusually low-scoring affairs. I think that changes in this game. Donovan Mitchell should keep up his momentum against one of the worst scoring defenses in the league.

Prop: Rudy Gobert Over 13.5 Rebounds (-118)

Gobert had 16 rebounds the first time these teams played and 11 in limited minutes in the second matchup. In his last two games, he’s played big minutes and grabbed more than 15 rebounds in each. The way the Lakers are playing and given Utah’s prowess on defense, there should be plenty of rebounding opportunities for Gobert.

DFS Value Plays

(Prices based on 7 p.m. main slate)

PG/SG Tyrese Maxey, 76ers (FD: $5,900 | DK: $6,500)

SF/SG Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks ($6,100 | $6,300)

SG/SF Caris LeVert, Cavaliers ($5,200 | $5,800)

PF/SF Tobias Harris, 76ers ($6,500 | $6,700)

C Andre Drummond, Nets ($7,000 | $6,000)

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:

• Kansas-Villanova Best Bet

• Betting Advice: Which Region Will Win it All?

• Nikola Jokic Passes Joel Embiid as MVP Betting Favorite

• Top-Four Seeds Against the Spread

• NFL Futures: Bucs, Bills Lead Way

• 2022 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit

• Joel Embiid: ‘I thought I’d really lose it’