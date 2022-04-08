Skip to main content
Big Papi Thinks the Red Sox are Being Disrespected by the Oddsmakers
Winners Club: Baseball is Back and so is Tiger Woods

Plus, MLB betting picks and NFL draft futures.

Opening Day got underway Thursday with 14 teams in action, a rain delay and a couple of postponements. Baseball, truly, is back. And in picturesque Augusta, Ga., Tiger Woods looked like his old self, shooting one under at the Masters.

In today’s Winners Club you’ll find MLB picks, updated Masters odds and more.

MlB Returns

Jen Piacenti began the baseball season by going 4-0 in her betting picks Thursday, and she has three underdog moneyline picks for today.

1:05 p.m. ETRed Sox vs. Yankees (-188)

1:10 p.m.White Sox vs. Tigers (+115)

4:10 p.m.Mariners vs. Twins (-118)

Get Jen’s analysis and tail accordingly.

The season is barely 24 hours old, but Shawn Childs already has a handful of names you can find on the waiver wire who likely went undrafted in your fantasy baseball league.

To name a few:

  • Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez
  • Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena
  • Mets starting pitcher Tyler Megill

And for weekly MLB updates delivered to your inbox every Friday morning, subscribe to SI’s Five-Tool newsletter. You’ll get analysis and news from writers like Tom Verducci, Stephanie Apstein and Emma Baccellieri. Sign up here.

The Masters Continues

Sungjae Im led the field by shooting five under on Day 1 of the Masters. Woods looked like his old, green jacket-winning self walking the course and contending as well. After 18 holes—with the caveat that Day 2 has already begun for some golfers—here are the updated odds to win on SI Sportsbook.

Cameron Smith (+550)

Dustin Johnson (+600)

Scottie Scheffler(+700)

Patrick Cantlay (+1000)

Sungjae Im (+1100)

And for those interested, Woods is +3500, down from 50-1 just yesterday.

Click here for Round 2 tee times. And keep up with Morning Read all weekend long for Masters coverage.

In Other News

Nuggets Clinch Playoff Spot: Denver defeated the Grizzlies, 122-109, Thursday night to secure its spot as the West’s six seed and avoid the play-in tournament. The Timberwolves now occupy the seventh seed in the conference and will participate in the tournament.

Wide Receiver Draft Odds: Drake London and Garrett Wilson are listed as co-favorites (+125) to be the first receiver off the board in the NFL Draft. The first receiver drafted last season was Ja’Marr Chase at pick No. 5—how high will London, Wilson or a third surprise player go?

NFL Mock Draft 3.1: Kevin Hanson modified his mock draft to account for the Saints-Eagles picks-only trade. See when the first quarterback domino falls and how late or early Kayvon Thibodeaux goes in this latest iteration.

Thanks for reading. Enjoy your sports-filled weekend—the Masters, more baseball and the NBA regular-season finale. It’s going to be a good one.

