MLB season is here! For this first brief waiver-wire edition, let's focus on players that may not have been on the radar in your draft.

Hitters

Julio Rodriguez (OF) SEA

Rodriguez, a top prospect, has broken camp for the Mariners—a team that looks serious about contending in the AL West. He has big power and speed, slashing .347/.441/.560 with 13 home runs and 21 stolen bases across A and AA in 2021. This spring, he hasn't slowed down with a .419 batting average and a 1.310 OPS- which included an inside-the-park home run last week.

Jeremy Pena (SS) HOU

The heir-apparent to Carlos Correa is likely to impress us with his glove, but he has also shown some pop. In 20 spring training ABs, Pena hit .350 with two home runs and nine RBI. He will bat in the lineup that scored the most runs in baseball in 2021.

Josh Lowe (OF) TB

With the move of Austin Meadows to Detroit, there is room for Josh Lowe in Tampa Bay. He's worth gambling on if he's on your waiver wire. Sure, the Rays may platoon him, but he's the number two prospect who hit .291 with 22 homers and 26 stolen bases at Triple-A Durham.

Randall Grichuk (OF) COL

Grichuk has landed in the most favorable ballpark for hitters for a team that has added the DH. Consistently in the Top 10% of the league in max exit velocity, Grichuk could be in a great spot. Last season his 43.4% flyball rate was better than both Jorge Soler and Pete Alonso, and the thin air at Coors should help boost his batting average.

Jo Adell (OF) LAA

The 23-year-old outfielder looks like he’s finally ready for the bigs hitting .286 and slugging .511 while swiping three bags in 45 spring training plate appearances. If Adell can finally put it all together, this is a power/speed combo you don’t want to miss.

Pitchers

Matt Brash (SP) SEA

In one of the first pleasant surprises of the season, the Mariners announced that rookie Matt Brash secured the fifth spot in their rotation. Brash walks a few too many guys, but his strikeout ability is off the charts. The Mariners look like they will compete this year, so he may also help you rack up some W.

Tylor Megill (SP) NYM

With Jacob DeGrom headed to the IL for the next few months,​​ Tylor Megill officially gets his opportunity. If you believe the Mets have a chance to make a run at it, it's worth taking a shot on Megill.

Emilio Pagan (RP) MIN

In a last-minute opening day trade, the Padres sent Emilio Pagan and Chris Paddack to the Twins in exchange for Brent Rooker and Taylor Rogers. There's an opening for a closer in Minnesota, and Pagan looks like a prime candidate. If you're speculating on saves, Pagan is a good addition.

