Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Betting
Big Papi Thinks the Red Sox are Being Disrespected by the Oddsmakers
Big Papi Thinks the Red Sox are Being Disrespected by the Oddsmakers

MLB Monday Bets: Plus Money on Blue Jays, Padres and Mariners

Three underdogs are Monday night best bets, including Blue Jays in the Bronx.

What a fantastic opening weekend of Major League Baseball! The Texas Rangers currently lead the league in runs scored, the Twins lead the league in home runs and the Mets lead the league in OBP.

The Dodgers are 1-2 and the Cubs are tied with the Cardinals atop the NL Central at 2-1.

Just like we drew it up, right?

Baseball is a long season, and everyone experiences some lucky bounces along the way. We had a strong start to our opening day bets, going 6-1. Five of our six wins paid plus money.

Let’s see if we can keep it rolling for overreaction Monday!

Jul 31, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and shortstop Bo Bichette (11) have a laugh at Rogers Centre.

Toronto Blue Jays (+105) vs. New York Yankees (-125)

Both teams sit at 2-1, but the Jays were more dominant in their wins this weekend. Toronto leads the league in slugging (.545) with 20 runs scored (second) and seven home runs (third). Sure, they were facing the Texas Rangers, but it’s not like the Yankees had it any tougher. The Boston Red Sox rotation isn’t exactly dominant. The Yankees looked good vs. the Red Sox, slugging .412 with 13 runs scored and five home runs. Alex Manoah gets the start for the Jays, and he has a 21.2 K rate and a .232 expected slugging vs. the Yankees. The Yankees will go to the mound with Jameson Taillon, who has a 13.5% K rate vs. this Jays club with a .509 expected slugging. I’ll take plus money on the Jays even though they are in the Bronx.

The Pick: Jays +105

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Aug 14, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) sheds his helmet after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit:

San Diego Padres (+130) vs. San Francisco Giants (-154)

I am surprised to see the Giants so heavily favored here, so I am jumping all over the Padres. There is an unknown with the Padres pitching, as Nick Martinez will be slotted in for Mike Clevinger, but he has a four-pitch mix and the Giants offense has been anemic. San Francisco has only put up 10 runs in three contests and they are batting only .183. They will send lefty Alex Wood to the mound. Wood can certainly induce some strikeouts from the Padres, but the Padres bats have been hitting .252 with an average of five runs scored per game this season.

The Pick: Padres +130

Jarred Kelenic hits his first MLB home run.

Seattle Mariners (+110) vs. Minnesota Twins (-133)

This series has been a good one, with Seattle leading 2-1. I’m going to pick Seattle one more time. Chris Flexen goes to the mound for the Mariners today, and though he doesn’t have great swing-and-miss stuff, he can get the job done. Dylan Bundy, on the other hand, terrifies me. Last season with the Angels, he had an ERA over six, and then he got injured. I can’t bet on him, even with a healthy Byron Buxton backing him up. Give me the underdog Mariners at +110.

The Pick: Mariners +110

More betting and MLB coverage:

Fantasy/Betting
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres
Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners

YOU MAY LIKE

Courtesy Bellator
MMA

Vadim Nemkov Discusses Representing Russia at Bellator 277

The Russian-born light heavyweight champ has maintained focus entering Friday's title defense despite Russia's war.

By Justin Barrasso
Rhyne Howard with Kentucky.
Play
WNBA

Start Time, Channel for 2022 WNBA Draft

This will be the first time the draft will be in-person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Joseph Salvador
washington nationals
MLB

Lerner Family to Reportedly Pursue Selling the Nationals

Mark Lerner, whose father purchased the Nationals in 2006, has begun exploring the possibility of selling the team.

By Nick Selbe
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Play
NBA

All of Your NBA MVP Takes Are Wrong

Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić and the annual debate over the league's top individual honor.

By Howard Beck
Anthony Davis (left), Russell Westbrook (middle), and LeBron James (right) on the Lakers bench.
Play
NBA

LeBron James Blames Injuries for Lakers’ Big Three Woes

Westbrook was the only one of the three star players who didn’t miss significant time this past season.

By Joseph Salvador
Feb 6, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Former NFL football player Michael Sam walks the red carpet for the Maxim Party on Treasure Island.
NFL

Michael Sam Joins Barcelona Dragons as D-Line Coach

The former NFL defensive lineman became the first openly-gay player to be drafted in 2014.

By Mike McDaniel
lebron vogel
Play
NBA

LeBron James Says He Has ’Nothing But Respect’ for Frank Vogel

The Lakers fired Vogel following a disappointing 33-49 season.

By Nick Selbe
Feb 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers won 111-110.
Play
NBA

Report: Pacers Emerge as Potential Suitor in Westbrook Trade

It’s no secret roster changes are coming to Los Angeles this offseason.

By Mike McDaniel