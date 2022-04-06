Skip to main content
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers to Consider
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers to Consider

MLB American League MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year Future Odds

Shohei Ohtani is the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to win AL MVP, Gerrit Cole is the Cy Young favorite and Bobby Witt Jr. is the leader for Rookie of the Year.

Who will be the AL MVP in 2022? What about Cy Young?

The AL Rookie of the Year race is already hot!

If you want to get the best value for your futures, now is the time to pull your ticket, so let’s take a look at what SI Sportsbook is currently offering.

MLB Betting Previews: World Series Futures | AL Pennant, Division | NL Pennant, Division | Over/Under Win Totals | NL Awards

Check the Latest Odds and Lines at SI Sportsbook

Shohei Ohtani

AL MVP Odds

Shohei Ohtani +350
Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. +375
Mike Trout +375
Aaron Judge +1600
Rafael Devers +2000
Jose Ramirez +2000
Bo Bichette +2200
Yordan Alvarez +2200
Corey Seager +2200
Wander Franco +2200
Brandon Lowe +2500
Luis Robert +2800
Jose Altuve +2800

Kyle Tucker +2800
Jose Abreu +3300
Tim Anderson +3300
Jesse Winker +3300
Alex Bregman +3300
Giancarlo Stanton +4000
Marcus Semien +4000
Xander Bogaerts +4000
Carlos Correa +4000
Eloy Jimenez +5000
Sal Perez +5000
Byron Buxton +5000
Anthony Rendon +5000

It looks like SI Sportsbook believes this is a three-horse race.

Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani is the logical favorite, considering he’s doing things no one has done since Babe Ruth. He finished with 46 bombs (third in the league) while also pitching to ERA of 3.18 across 130 innings in 2021. That’s nuts.

Repeating is difficult, though, and my concern is that because he both pitches and hits that increases his possibility of sustaining a fluke injury.

So, how about his teammate Mike Trout at +375? Trout has done this before (three times) and all he needs is to stay healthy.

My pick is Vlad Guerrero Jr. at +375 odds. Vladdy tied Sal Perez for the league lead with 48 home runs in 2021, scored the most runs and batted .311. He finished second in MVP voting last season, and if his team performs the way Vegas is expecting (AL favorites at +400 odds), I can see Vlad taking home the hardware.

For a long shot, why not sprinkle a few dollars on Luis Robert (+2800) or Kyle Tucker (+2800)? Both have both power and speed and play for contenders. A healthy Byron Buxton (+5000) is a tempting bet. If you can put him in bubble-wrap, then book it.

Apr 1, 2022; Lakeland, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning during spring training at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

AL Cy Young Odds

Gerrit Cole +400
Shane Bieber +650
Robbie Ray +850
Lucas Giolito +1100
Dylan Cease +1200

Shohei Ohtani +1200
Lance McCullers +1400
Shane McClanahan +1600
Justin Verlander +1600
Frankie Montas +1800

Gerrit Cole at +400 odds is a great bet. Let’s face it—look at this list. Is there anyone else you really see taking this home? Shane Bieber is returning from a shoulder injury, and I love the legend of Robbie Ray, but a repeat is just too far-fetched.

I really like Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease and Ohtani, but let’s face it: they simply aren’t in Gerrit Cole’s league. Gerrit Cole has yet to take home a Cy, and he’s due.

That is, unless Justin Verlander steals it again.

And, yep, I’m betting on that too. Why not at +1600 odds? He’s done it before (twice), he’s a year and a half removed from his Tommy John surgery, and he has looked sharp in spring, striking out 15 batters in 13 2/3 innings and clocking 95 on his heater. 

Wheels up for Verlander in 2022.

AL Rookie of the Year Odds

Bobby Witt, Jr. +300
Spencer Torkelson +450
Adley Rutschman +550
Julio Rodriguez +600
Josh Jung +900
Jeremy Pena +1100
Shane Baz +1100

AL ROY the year is shaping up to be a really promising competition. We are going to see some of the best prospects in a long time get regular playing opportunities.

Speaking of regular playing opportunities, that’s the number one thing to look for when picking your ROY. That’s why I am shying away from anyone beginning the season in he minors or is injured. I like Adley Rutschman, Riley Green, and Shane Baz, but with so many strong preseason contenders I’m not going to put my money there.

Leading the pack here is Bobby Witt Jr. and he’s good value at +300 odds. Witt has secured the starting shortstop job for the Royals—and honestly—it’s a year late. He’s a stud. I expect he will have no problem making a big impression, and he’s still only 21.

Just behind Witt, is another young stud—Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkleson. He’s expected to be a productive hitter right away, and if I know A.J. Hinch he will stick with his rookie even if he slumps. I can see Torkelson ending the season with an impressive set of stats. Investing in +450 odds is good bet for the rookie first baseman.

Julio Rodriguez has made the opening day roster for the Mariners, a team that looks serious about contending in 2022. Rodriguez hit .347 in the minors last season, and he has been tearing up spring training with a .419 batting average and a 1.310 OPS—which included an inside-the-park home run last week. His +600 odds look attractive.

MLB Power Rankings Entering Opening Day

Since this field is so competitive, I’m willing to take two longer shots for a bigger payout.

The first is Jeremy Pena. Pena is the heir apparent to Carlos Correa in Houston. He has an excellent glove and some pop—and more importantly—he will be getting the playing time in a very strong lineup. He often batted leadoff during spring training, and he had two homers in a single game. He has +1200 odds.

Finally, for the longest shot of all … With the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit, Josh Lowe has made the opening day roster for the Rays! Of course, we have to trust the Rays to actually play him … but Lowe has +6600 odds and that’s a bet I am willing to make after he hit .291 with 22 homers and 26 steals in the minors last year.

