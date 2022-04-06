Who will be the AL MVP in 2022? What about Cy Young?

The AL Rookie of the Year race is already hot!

If you want to get the best value for your futures, now is the time to pull your ticket, so let’s take a look at what SI Sportsbook is currently offering.

AL MVP Odds

Shohei Ohtani +350

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. +375

Mike Trout +375

Aaron Judge +1600

Rafael Devers +2000

Jose Ramirez +2000

Bo Bichette +2200

Yordan Alvarez +2200

Corey Seager +2200

Wander Franco +2200

Brandon Lowe +2500

Luis Robert +2800

Jose Altuve +2800

Kyle Tucker +2800

Jose Abreu +3300

Tim Anderson +3300

Jesse Winker +3300

Alex Bregman +3300

Giancarlo Stanton +4000

Marcus Semien +4000

Xander Bogaerts +4000

Carlos Correa +4000

Eloy Jimenez +5000

Sal Perez +5000

Byron Buxton +5000

Anthony Rendon +5000

It looks like SI Sportsbook believes this is a three-horse race.

Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani is the logical favorite, considering he’s doing things no one has done since Babe Ruth. He finished with 46 bombs (third in the league) while also pitching to ERA of 3.18 across 130 innings in 2021. That’s nuts.

Repeating is difficult, though, and my concern is that because he both pitches and hits that increases his possibility of sustaining a fluke injury.

So, how about his teammate Mike Trout at +375? Trout has done this before (three times) and all he needs is to stay healthy.

My pick is Vlad Guerrero Jr. at +375 odds. Vladdy tied Sal Perez for the league lead with 48 home runs in 2021, scored the most runs and batted .311. He finished second in MVP voting last season, and if his team performs the way Vegas is expecting (AL favorites at +400 odds), I can see Vlad taking home the hardware.

For a long shot, why not sprinkle a few dollars on Luis Robert (+2800) or Kyle Tucker (+2800)? Both have both power and speed and play for contenders. A healthy Byron Buxton (+5000) is a tempting bet. If you can put him in bubble-wrap, then book it.

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

AL Cy Young Odds

Gerrit Cole +400

Shane Bieber +650

Robbie Ray +850

Lucas Giolito +1100

Dylan Cease +1200

Shohei Ohtani +1200

Lance McCullers +1400

Shane McClanahan +1600

Justin Verlander +1600

Frankie Montas +1800

Gerrit Cole at +400 odds is a great bet. Let’s face it—look at this list. Is there anyone else you really see taking this home? Shane Bieber is returning from a shoulder injury, and I love the legend of Robbie Ray, but a repeat is just too far-fetched.

I really like Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease and Ohtani, but let’s face it: they simply aren’t in Gerrit Cole’s league. Gerrit Cole has yet to take home a Cy, and he’s due.

That is, unless Justin Verlander steals it again.

And, yep, I’m betting on that too. Why not at +1600 odds? He’s done it before (twice), he’s a year and a half removed from his Tommy John surgery, and he has looked sharp in spring, striking out 15 batters in 13 2/3 innings and clocking 95 on his heater.

Wheels up for Verlander in 2022.

AL Rookie of the Year Odds

Bobby Witt, Jr. +300

Spencer Torkelson +450

Adley Rutschman +550

Julio Rodriguez +600

Josh Jung +900

Jeremy Pena +1100

Shane Baz +1100

AL ROY the year is shaping up to be a really promising competition. We are going to see some of the best prospects in a long time get regular playing opportunities.

Speaking of regular playing opportunities, that’s the number one thing to look for when picking your ROY. That’s why I am shying away from anyone beginning the season in he minors or is injured. I like Adley Rutschman, Riley Green, and Shane Baz, but with so many strong preseason contenders I’m not going to put my money there.

Leading the pack here is Bobby Witt Jr. and he’s good value at +300 odds. Witt has secured the starting shortstop job for the Royals—and honestly—it’s a year late. He’s a stud. I expect he will have no problem making a big impression, and he’s still only 21.

Just behind Witt, is another young stud—Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkleson. He’s expected to be a productive hitter right away, and if I know A.J. Hinch he will stick with his rookie even if he slumps. I can see Torkelson ending the season with an impressive set of stats. Investing in +450 odds is good bet for the rookie first baseman.

Julio Rodriguez has made the opening day roster for the Mariners, a team that looks serious about contending in 2022. Rodriguez hit .347 in the minors last season, and he has been tearing up spring training with a .419 batting average and a 1.310 OPS—which included an inside-the-park home run last week. His +600 odds look attractive.

MLB Power Rankings Entering Opening Day

Since this field is so competitive, I’m willing to take two longer shots for a bigger payout.

The first is Jeremy Pena. Pena is the heir apparent to Carlos Correa in Houston. He has an excellent glove and some pop—and more importantly—he will be getting the playing time in a very strong lineup. He often batted leadoff during spring training, and he had two homers in a single game. He has +1200 odds.

Finally, for the longest shot of all … With the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit, Josh Lowe has made the opening day roster for the Rays! Of course, we have to trust the Rays to actually play him … but Lowe has +6600 odds and that’s a bet I am willing to make after he hit .291 with 22 homers and 26 steals in the minors last year.

