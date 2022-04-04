Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Betting
MLB Update: Jacob deGrom Expected to Miss Significant Time with Shoulder Injury and A.J. Pollock Traded
MLB Update: Jacob deGrom Expected to Miss Significant Time with Shoulder Injury and A.J. Pollock Traded

MLB World Series Future Odds: Dodgers Lead Field

The Dodgers have the best future odds at SI Sportsbook entering the 2022 season, while the Blue Jays own the best odds among AL teams.

MLB Opening Day is Thursday, April 7. That means it’s time to get in your World Series futures bets and lock in some good value.

Here are the current odds at SI Sportsbook:

Dodgers +450
Blue Jays +800
Astros +900
Yankees +1100
Brewers +1100
White Sox +1200
Braves +1200
Rays +1400
Mets +1400
Padres +1600
Red Sox +1600
Giants +2000
Cardinals +2500
Phillies +2500
Angels +3000

Mariners +3300
Tigers +4000
Twins +4000
Guardians +6000
Reds +6600
Royals +7500
Rangers +7500
Athletics +7500
Marlins +8000
Rockies +10000
Cubs +10000
Nationals +12500
Diamondbacks +25000
Pirates +30000
Orioles +40000

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner greets Cody Bellinger (35) after scoring on a base hit by Freddie Freeman during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Dodgers are the odds-on favorite to win the World Series at +450, and it makes sense why they are the leaders.

Not only have the Dodgers made the NLCS in five of the last six years, they have won the NL pennant in three of those years and won World Series in 2020.

Their lineup is stacked—now boasting Freddie Freeman as their newest addition—and their bench is deep. The starting rotation is now missing Max Scherzer, and will likely also be without Trevor Bauer for at least a portion of the season, but it still boasts Walker Buehler and Julio Urias—two pitchers with a sub-3.00 ERA in 2021, as well as Clayton Kershaw. And they just acquired Craig Kimbrel to help replace Kenley Jansen. 

The Dodgers mean business and are expected to dominate the NL West.

The Blue Jays are the current AL favorites at +800, just edging out the reigning American League champion Astros at +900. 

The Blue Jays have a young and talented core, but they missed the postseason by just one game in 2021. They’re without AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray and shortstop Marcus Semien, but if center fielder George Springer can remain healthy and Yusei Kikuchi can be consistent, they could go all the way.

For value, though, I prefer the Astros at +900.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Astros have made it to the postseason in six of the last seven years with three World Series appearances. They lost shortstop Carlos Correa to the Twins, but retained starter Justin Verlander. Unlike the Blue Jays, the Astros have extensive postseason experience and the pathway through the AL West looks much easier than navigating a loaded AL East featuring the Rays, Yankees and Red Sox.

Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander pitches in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Brewers owning +1100 odds and being ahead of the White Sox at +1200 says to me that SI Sportsbook believes former NL MVP Christian Yelich will have a bounce-back year. Milwaukee’s pitching is elite, but it won’t get you very far if you can’t score runs, as we saw in the playoffs last year when they fell to the Braves in the NLDS.

I prefer the value for the White Sox at +1200 odds. Chicago is a team similar to the Jays in that it features a talented young core with a top-five pitching rotation and the path should be easy through the AL Central, with only the Twins putting up a fight.

Finally, the reigning World Series champion Braves have +1200 odds and that’s value I can get behind. Sure, they lost Freeman, but they acquired first baseman Matt Olson and Ronald Acuna will return. The pitching staff is becoming more experienced and is ranked top 10 in the league. It’s hard to run it back but I’m in at +1200 odds.

Now, let’s look at some longer shots!

The Giants at +2000 odds are good value for the team that won the most games in baseball last year (107), while the Phillies at +2500 odds also look tempting.

Sure, the Phillies may have one of the worst defenses in the league, but maybe they won’t need a lot of it since they added big bats Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos alongside reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper.

The Phillies had both an MVP and CY Young finalist just last season. If the pitching staff can stay healthy and survive the terrible defense, Philadelphia could make a run.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and MLB:
Kansas-North Carolina Best Bet
MLB Over/Under Wins Total Bets
Jokic Passes Embiid as NBA MVP Favorite
NFL Futures: Bucs, Bills Lead Way
2022 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit
MLB Betting Primer
One Big Question For Every NL Team
One Big Question For Every AL Team

Fantasy/Betting
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Rays
Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Orioles
Minnesota Twins
Minnesota Twins
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians
Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Royals
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels
Houston Astros
Houston Astros
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers
Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners
Oakland Athletics
Oakland Athletics
New York Mets
New York Mets
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves
Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies
Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals
Miami Marlins
Miami Marlins
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers
Pittsburgh Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates
Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds
Chicago Cubs
Chicago Cubs
Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies
Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants

YOU MAY LIKE

Tiger Woods attends the trophy ceremony following the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament.
Golf

Nike Issues Statement After Tiger Wears FootJoy Shoes

Woods was spotted wearing FootJoy shoes instead of his traditional Nike footwear.

By Mike McDaniel
AP22092800174580
Play
Betting

No. 8 UNC and No. 1 Kansas Meet in Title Game

Plus, betting picks, key matchups and recap from the women’s title game.

By Kyle Wood
Mar 4, 2006; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski and (4) J.J. Redick
Extra Mustard

JJ Redick Reacts to Duke’s Loss to UNC in Final Four

The former Blue Devils star gave all credit to the Tar Heels on Twitter.

By Mike McDaniel
Dawn Staley cuts down the nets after her second national championship victory.
Play
College Basketball

Dawn Staley to Send Pieces of Championship Net to Black Coaches

The South Carolina coach won her second national title in the last five seasons on Sunday night.

By Mike McDaniel
South Carolina celebrates women's basketball championship
Play
College Basketball

SI:AM | South Carolina Proved It

Plus, UNC-Kansas matchups to watch.

By Josh Rosenblat and Dan Gartland
mbappe
Soccer

Mbappé on PSG Stay: ‘I Haven’t Decided About My Future Yet’

The French star has been linked to a summer move to Real Madrid when his PSG contract ends.

By Andrew Gastelum
Trever Jackson
Play
College Football

12 Prospects Who Impressed at the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Camp

Sunday camp in the Sunshine State provides latest look at IMG Academy stars, sleeper recruits alike

By John Garcia Jr.
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after dunking and getting fouled during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia.
NBA

Joel Embiid Believes He’s Done Enough to Win MVP

The Sixers star posted his 11th 40-point, 10-rebound performance of the season on Sunday night.

By Mike McDaniel