Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
The Celtics Complete Their Sweep of the Brooklyn Nets
The Celtics Complete Their Sweep of the Brooklyn Nets

Hawks-Heat, Timberwolves-Grizzlies, Pelicans-Suns Game 5 NBA Playoffs Bets

Bets and analysis for Tuesday’s Game 5s between the Hawks-Heat, Timberwolves-Grizzlies and Pelicans-Suns.

The first playoff team was eliminated Monday night when the Celtics swept the Nets. The second elimination could take place Tuesday in the Heat-Hawks series.

Miami leads Atlanta 3-1 and hosts Game 5 at its own arena, where it was one of the best teams in the regular season and took the first two games of this series.

Trae Young has been severely limited by the Heat’s fearsome defense and Jimmy Butler has been sensational through four games.

Bet the NBA Playoffs at SI Sportsbook

Bet the NBA Playoffs at SI Sportsbook

The later games—Timberwolves-Grizzlies and Pelicans-Suns—have been much more exciting. Each series is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5, which is somewhat surprising given the massive seeding differences. The series head back to Memphis and Phoenix, respectively, and the lower-seeded teams have each already won a road game.

Regular season record: 117-113-2
Play-in/playoff record: 21-22

Check the Latest Odds and Lines at SI Sportsbook

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes in for a basket against Atlanta Hawks De’Andre Hunter, second from left, John Collins (20) and Clint Capela, left, in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta.

No. 8 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 1 Miami Heat (Miami leads series, 3-1)

Time: 7 p.m. ET | NBA TV
Spread: Hawks +7.5 (-118) | Heat -7.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Hawks (+260) | Heat (-333)
Total: Under 217.5 (-110) | Over 217.5 (-110)

This series has not been particularly close. Each Miami win came by an average of 19.3 points; the Hawks’ lone victory was by one point. Atlanta had the opportunity to even things at home Sunday and instead put up a series-low 86 points, nine of which were scored by Young, who finished with single digits for the second time in four games. Instead, Miami took a commanding 3-1 lead behind Butler’s game-high 36 points.

The Hawks have looked out of place and have been unable to get contributions from their biggest stars, while the Heat are getting help from their entire rotation. Young is averaging just 16.5 points and as many assists (six) and turnovers per game. Center Clint Capela made his debut in Game 4 and was not himself and John Collins, who’s also working his way back from injury, has not played up to his capabilities.

The only Atlanta player who’s elevated his play during the postseason is De’Andre Hunter, who, surprisingly enough, leads the team in scoring.

Miami hasn’t gotten anything significant from players not named Butler, but it hasn’t mattered. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are both playing like shadows of their regular-season selves. Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry (hamstring) missed Game 4 and will not play Tuesday night either. Still, the Heat have the No. 2 defensive rating in the playoffs and the No. 1 net rating despite not playing up to their full potential.

I originally picked the Heat to win in six games, but I’m going to amend that to five. Atlanta only stood a chance in this series if Young improved on his regular-season average of close to 30 points and 10 assists per game—he’s hardly performing at 50% of that productivity. Miami smells blood and the Heat (29-12 during the regular season) don’t lose at home.

BETS: Heat -7.5 (+100); DeAndre Hunter Over 14.5 Points (-108)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, shoots over Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Minneapolis.
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies (Series tied, 2-2)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TNT
Spread: Timberwolves +6.5 (-118) | Grizzlies -6.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Timberwolves (+205) | Grizzlies (-250)
Total: Under 232.5 (-110) | Over 232.5 (-110)

Saturday’s game was the first of the series decided by less than nine points. Minnesota scored a 119-118 win at home to even the series. Karl-Anthony Towns (33 points and 14 rebounds) had a dominant game and Ja Morant’s shooting struggles continued (9-31 on the road). Now things head back to Memphis, where the Timberwolves stole Game 1 and the Grizzlies responded in Game 2 with a 28-point win.

The T-Wolves have still yet to have good games from their Big 3 overlap. Anthony Edwards has cooled off after his 36-point playoff debut, D’Angelo Russell’s best performance of the series came during the Game 3 collapse and he’s been abysmal otherwise and Towns has had high highs and very low lows. In wins, Towns averages a 30-point double-double. In losses, he’s barely scoring in double-figures.

It’s been the Desmond Bane show for Memphis the past two games. He hit 15 threes across the two games in Minnesota and is the team’s leading scorer for the series. Morant’s finishing in the paint has not been what it was in the regular season, though his playmaking has improved. Brandon Clarke continues to be a revelation and his play has been hugely important with Steven Adams being taken out of the lineup and Jaren Jackson Jr. often taking himself out of games due to his excessive fouling.

Perhaps the biggest storyline for both teams has been fouls and ensuing free throws. The T-Wolves shot 40 Saturday and won—the Grizzlies attempted 25. The team that takes more free throws is 3-1 in the series (Game 1 is the exception).

I expect the free-throw advantage to favor Memphis on its own court. And Morant, who shoots much better at home than on the road, should be a bigger scoring threat Tuesday. The Grizzlies have been the superior team in this series so far and that will continue at FedEx Forum. Only two teams had better regular-season home records than Memphis. So long as Minnesota doesn’t get good outings from Towns, Edwards and Russell on the same night, this game and series is the Grizzlies’ for the taking.

BET: Grizzlies -6.5 (+100); Desmond Bane Over 20.5 Points (-106); Jaren Jackson Jr. Under 13.5 Points (-116); Karl-Anthony Towns Over 10.5 Rebounds (+104)

Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles against Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center.

No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 1 Phoenix Suns (Series tied, 2-2)

Time: 10 p.m. ET | TNT
Spread: Pelicans +6.5 (-110) | Suns -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Pelicans (+225) | Suns (-275)
Total: Under 215.5 (-110) | Over 215.5 (-110)

New Orleans scored the most lopsided win of the series over the weekend. The Pelicans beat down on the Devin Booker-less Suns for a 118-103 win to even the series, 2-2. That was after Phoenix eked out a three-point win in the first game at Smoothie King Center. Now, this surprisingly entertaining series heads back to the desert, where the Suns won Game 1 and were shocked in Game 2.

The Pelicans have the No. 2 offensive rating in the playoffs so far, only behind the Warriors. And that’s against the No. 3 regular-season defense. Brandon Ingram has played like a superstar in this series—he’s averaging close to 30 PPG, distributing the ball well and shooting 51/50/88 splits. His partner C.J. McCollum has been a knockdown shooter as well and the rest of the rotation including Jonas Valanciunas (16 rebounds per game) and rookies and defensive pests Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado have made a perfect foil for Phoenix.

This series is coming down to Chris Paul. Fair or not that the 36-year-old has to shoulder so much of the scoring load with Booker sidelined, that’s what he’s being tasked with. So far, the results have been mixed. Paul had 28 points and 14 assists in Game 3 and followed that with four points in Game 4. He got some assistance from Deandre Ayton, but it’s really all on Paul to orchestrate the offense and get his 20-plus points. That’s hard enough without Alvarado hounding him for 94 feet.

It’s difficult to pick against the Pelicans after what they did to the Suns on Sunday in the fourth quarter. But Phoenix should respond at home, and I can feel a Paul revenge game coming. He clearly did not enjoy the final 12 minutes of that most recent loss, evidenced by a hard foul for which he was hit with a flagrant.

It’ll take a monster game from Ingram to propel the Pelicans to a win or cover, which isn’t out of the question, but I’m putting my trust in Paul.

BET: Suns -6.5 (-110); Chris Paul Over 32.5 Points + Assists (-115)

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:
Eastern Conference Betting Preview
Western Conference Betting Preview
NBA Championship Futures
Over/Under Skill Players Drafted
NBA First-Round Series Length Betting Preview
Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Deebo Samuel
• Travon Walker Favored to be No. 1 Pick
Steve Nash is Being Exposed

Fantasy/Betting
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves

YOU MAY LIKE

luc-bequette
Play
NFL

Meet the ‘Old Men’ of the NFL Draft

Their college careers spanned three presidential administrations. They arrived on campus before TikTok did. They are the old men of the NFL draft.

By Alex Prewitt
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) is congratulated by forward Brandon Ingram.
Play
NBA

Next NBA Teams to Take a Major Leap

Which franchises will follow in the Grizzlies’ and Timberwolves’ footsteps to contend in the NBA playoffs?

By Chris Mannix and Howard Beck
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer stands on the mound.
MLB

Bauer Files Lawsuit Against Woman Accusing Him of Sexual Assault

The Dodgers pitcher will remain on administrative leave through at least April 29.

By Associated Press
Kevin Durant stands with his hands on his hips.
Play
Extra Mustard

Durant Appears to Clap Back at Barkley for ‘Bus Rider’ Comment

The Nets forward reminded his followers that Barkley also teamed up with a handful of fellow All-Stars during his playing days.

By Zach Koons
Derek Carr (4) and Darren Waller (83) celebrate a touchdown.
NFL

Derek Carr Shoots Down Darren Waller Trade Rumor

He’s not letting his tight end go anywhere.

By Joseph Salvador
Yunus Musah takes a penalty in the Copa del Rey
Soccer

Valencia Backs USMNT’s Musah After PK Miss in Copa Del Rey Final

The 19-year-old midfielder appeared devastated after being the only player to miss a penalty in the shootout loss to Real Betis.

By Andrew Gastelum
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette lines up on the other side of second base as part of an infield shift.
Play
MLB

The Last Hurrah of Infield Shifts

Teams are using hit-robbing defensive alignments more than ever, but this isn’t the main reason for cratering offenses.

By Emma Baccellieri
Derrick Henry at the 2022 NFL Honors.
Soccer

Derrick Henry Joins Nashville SC Ownership Group

The star running back called it “a dream come true.”

By Joseph Salvador