Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Daily Cover: The Most Beautiful Thing
Daily Cover: The Most Beautiful Thing

Heat-Celtics NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay at SI Sportsbook for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Heat and Celtics.

The Heat stole Game 3 in Boston over the weekend to take a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

With Miami now in the driver’s seat, the pressure is on the Celtics to perform in Game 4 at TD Garden. Both teams enter the game with a long injury list, but the stars are expected to go for this pivotal matchup.

The Celtics are sizable home favorites but I’m staying away from that spread. I am, however, combining an over/under pick and three player props into a four-leg, same-game parlay on SI Sportsbook with the bet builder. I’m 8-2 over my last 10 bets—let’s stay hot tonight!

Regular-season record: 117-113-2
Play-in/playoffs record: 68-61

Bet on the NBA Playoffs at SI Sportsbook

Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston.

No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics (Miami leads series, 2-1)

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | ABC
Spread: Heat +6.5 (+100) | Celtics -6.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Heat (+240) | Celtics (-300)
Total: Under 207.5 (-110) | Over 207.5 (-110)

Leg 1: Grant Williams 2+ Made Threes

Williams drained two threes in each of the past two games and is shooting 43.5% from deep on nearly five attempts per game in the postseason. His minutes per game are up in the Heat series, though his field goal and three-point attempts are down. Of course, his shooting numbers against the Bucks were inflated by his 18 three-point attempts in Game 7. He doesn’t need to replicate that historical shooting performance for this bet to hit—he just needs to connect on a few of the spot-up looks afford to him by the attention Miami pays to Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Leg 2: Over 207.5 Total Points

The over has hit in each games and it hasn’t been particularly close with the teams combining for 225, 229 and 212 points. The injury reports for both Boston and Miami are lengthy and include each team’s stars: Tatum, Robert Willianms III, Marcus Smart, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, who is out. Butler has already said he’s playing, though, and Tatum is probable, so I’m not necessarily worried about either team’s ability to put up the 105-110 points necessary to send this game over.

Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown (7) drives past Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston.

Leg 3: Jaylen Brown Over 23.5 Points

Brown is fresh off a masterclass, 40-point game against the Heat. Tatum had an off game and Brown delivered, and he did in Games 1 and 2 as well. He finished with 24 points in each of the first two games and averages 29.3 ppg for the series and 23.7 ppg for the playoffs. His three-point shooting has been phenomenal in the postseason, especially versus Miami, and he already has a pair of games in this series with double-digit free throw attempts. He has shown he can easily eclipse this number.

Bet on the NBA Playoffs at SI Sportsbook!

Bet on the NBA Playoffs at SI Sportsbook!

Leg 4: Bam Adebayo Over 15.5 Points

This playoff run has been up and down for Adebayo. He has as many games with single-digit points as he does with 20 or more. Adebayo put it all together for the Heat in Game 3 with Butler out for the second half. He finished with 31 points on 15-22 shooting, and that was with just a single free-throw attempt, a figure that should likely increase. It was important for Adebayo to be aggressive and see the success he did against Boston’s defense. Miami might not go to him as much as it did in the last game with Butler back for Game 4, but he should still manage to hit the over.

BET: Four-Leg, Same-Game Parlay (+600)

  • Grant Williams 2+ Made Threes
  • Over 207.5 Total Points
  • Jaylen Brown Over 23.5 Points
  • Bam Adebayo Over 15.5 Points
Place This Four-Leg, Same-Game Parlay for Game 4 at SI Sportsbook!

Place This Four-Leg, Same-Game Parlay for Game 4 at SI Sportsbook!

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:
NBA Futures Betting Advice
NBA Western Conference Finals Betting Preview
NBA Eastern Conference Finals Betting Preview
NBA No. 1 Draft Pick Odds
NHL Second-Round Series Betting Previews
Roundtable: Favorite NFL Over/Under
Five-Best NFL Games to Bet
Best/Worst NFL Fantasy Playoffs Schedules
Bam Shows he’s Heat’s Heart and Soul

Fantasy/Betting
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Fantasy Outlook: Najee Harris Looks to Build on Rookie Success

But how will change at QB affect Pittsburgh’s pass catchers?

By Shawn Childs
Charles Barkley
Play
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley vs. Stephen A. Smith: Who Had the Best Entrance?

Both made epic entrances to their latest pregame shows.

By Jimmy Traina
Tyler Herro for the Miami Heat.
Play
NBA

Tyler Herro to Miss Game 4 vs. Celtics with Groin Injury

Miami will look to take a 3–1 series lead on Monday night.

By Mike McDaniel
Diontae Johnson warming up with the Steelers.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Projections: Diontae Johnson

Change at QB could hurt Johnson’s production.

By Shawn Childs
May 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Theo Pinson (1) greets guard Luka Doncic (77) as Doncic comes out of the game against the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

Theo Pinson Refuses to Change Shirt, Causes Stir

Dallas‘s forward wore the same color as the Warriors for two straight games on the bench.

By Mike McDaniel
Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Projections: Najee Harris

After a productive rookie season, the Steelers running back looks to make more explosive plays.

By Shawn Childs
FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job following Roethlisberger’s retirement in January. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official. Financial details were not disclosed.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Projections: Mitchell Trubisky

After backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo last season, can Trubisky be more than a bridge to the future with the Steelers?

By Shawn Childs
Oleksandr Zinchenko warming up for Man City with a Ukraine shirt
Play
Soccer

Man City’s Zinchenko Dedicates Premier League Title to Ukraine

The City wingback draped a Ukrainian flag around the Premier League trophy after Sunday’s title-clinching win over Aston Villa.

By Associated Press