Betting analysis of the National League wild-card series between the fourth-seeded Mets and fifth-seeded Padres.

The grueling 162-game Major League baseball season has come to an end.

The postseason starts with six teams from each league. Four teams earned first-round byes (Yankees, Astros, Braves and Dodgers). The other eight franchises pair up in three-game series over the Columbus Day weekend.

Here’s a look at the National League wild-card matchup between the fourth-seeded Mets and fifth-seeded Padres. The Mets led the NL East almost wire to wire before being passed in the second-to-last series when the Braves swept them. The Padres, despite a big trade deadline, could not keep pace with the Dodgers.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Series odds : Padres (+150) | Mets (-200)

: Padres (+150) | Mets (-200) Mets odds : NYM in 2 (+150) | NYM in 3 (+225)

: NYM in 2 (+150) | NYM in 3 (+225) Padres odds: SD in 2 (+500) | SD in 3 (+300)

SD in 2 (+500) | SD in 3 (+300) Series length: Two games (-125) | Three games (-110)

Two games (-125) | Three games (-110) Game 1 : Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 | 8:07 p.m. ET | ESPN

: Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 | 8:07 p.m. ET | ESPN Game 2 : Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 | 7:37 p.m. ET | ESPN

: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 | 7:37 p.m. ET | ESPN Game 3 (if needed): Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 | 7:37 p.m. ET | ESPN

The Mets have the edge in all areas in this matchup, but they can only go as far as Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer can bring them. Ace pitching wins