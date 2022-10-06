Skip to main content
Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Home Run, Passing Roger Maris for Most in a Season in American League
Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Home Run, Passing Roger Maris for Most in a Season in American League

The grueling 162-game Major League baseball season has come to an end.

The postseason starts with six teams from each league. Four teams earned first-round byes (Yankees, AstrosBraves and Dodgers). The other eight franchises pair up in three-game series over the Columbus Day weekend.

Here’s a look at the National League wild-card matchup between the fourth-seeded Mets and fifth-seeded Padres. The Mets led the NL East almost wire to wire before being passed in the second-to-last series when the Braves swept them. The Padres, despite a big trade deadline, could not keep pace with the Dodgers.

Sep 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) warms up before the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.

No. 5 Padres (89-73) vs. No. 4 Mets (101-61) Odds

  • Series odds: Padres (+150) | Mets (-200)
  • Mets odds: NYM in 2 (+150) | NYM in 3 (+225)
  • Padres odds: SD in 2 (+500) | SD in 3 (+300)
  • Series length: Two games (-125) | Three games (-110)
  • Game 1: Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 | 8:07 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 | 7:37 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • Game 3 (if needed): Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 | 7:37 p.m. ET | ESPN

The Mets have the edge in all areas in this matchup, but they can only go as far as Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer can bring them. Ace pitching wins