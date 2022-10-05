Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Running Backs

1. Saquon Barkley at Packers (London)

2. Derrick Henry at Commanders

3. Austin Ekeler at Browns

4. Nick Chubb vs. Chargers

5. Christian McCaffrey vs. 49ers

6. Jamaal Williams at Patriots

7. Leonard Fournette vs. Falcons

8. Joe Mixon at Ravens

9. Aaron Jones at Giants (London)

10. Khalil Herbert at Vikings



Week 5 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week



James Robinson vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Robinson is coming off his first bad stat line of the season, scoring 2.9 fantasy points in a loss to the Eagles. He should rebound in a big way, however, as the veteran faces a Texans defense that has been smashed by running backs. In fact, they've allowed six total touchdowns and a league-high 32.8 fantasy points per game to running backs.

Start ‘Em



Khalil Herbert at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Herbert didn't put up a monster stat line against the Giants, but he did see a 46.5% touch share in the absence of David Montgomery. I still like him as a No. 2 running back or flex starter if Montgomery is out when the Bears travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings. Backs have averaged more than 26 points per game when facing this defense, so start Herbert again.



Dameon Pierce at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pierce, listed as a start 'em last week, produced 25.9 fantasy points while seeing 50% of the backfield touches. I like him as a No. 2 back this week, too, as he'll face a Jaguars defense that's given up 25.6 fantasy points per game to running backs. That includes giving up a pair of touchdowns and 29.6 fantasy points to Miles Sanders in their last contest.

Damien Harris vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Harris has quietly posted good totals over the last three weeks, averaging 14.9 fantasy points. I'd continue to use him as a No. 2 back or flex starter this week, as Harris faces a Lions defense that Rashaad Penny just gashed. Overall, Detroit has allowed over 30 fantasy points per game to backs. That's good news for both Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.



Devin Singletary vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Singletary has been the Bills' primary back the last two weeks, seeing 30.9% of the backfield touches. He's also been targeted 16 times and has scored 35.7 fantasy points in that time. I'd flex him this week, as Singletary faces a Steelers defense that's allowed more than 24 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs in their first four contests.



More Starts

• Melvin Gordon vs. Colts (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Jamaal Williams at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Josh Jacobs at Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)



DFS Bargains

• Dameon Pierce at Jaguars ($6,200)

• Devin Singletary vs. Steelers ($6,100)

• Damien Harris vs. Lions ($5,600)

Week 5 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Ezekiel Elliott at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Elliott continues to be tough to trust in fantasy land, scoring fewer than 11 fantasy points in three of his first four games. He's also become increasingly touchdown-dependent, which is a huge problem. He will be no more than a flex starter this week, as the Cowboys face a Rams defense that's allowed one touchdown and the fewest fantasy points to runners in 2022.

Sit ‘Em

James Conner vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Conner is getting volume in the Cardinals offense, but it's not turning into fantasy production. In fact, he's failed to score more than 10.7 points in three straight games and doesn't have a touchdown in that time. He'll be a risk-reward flex this week against the Eagles, who haven't given up more than 11 fantasy points to a running back in their last three contests.

Antonio Gibson vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gibson has seen his fantasy points decline in four straight games, culminating in a 9.3-point stinker against Dallas. The Commanders could also have Brian Robinson Jr. back this week, meaning Gibson's touch share could be on the verge of a decline. This week's matchup against the Titans isn't great on paper either, so Gibson is someone to avoid if possible.

Cam Akers vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Akers has been an absolute dud in the stat sheets, scoring single digits three times while averaging a gross 3.1 yards per rush. He also played 16 fewer snaps and saw two fewer touches than Darrell Henderson, so his role in the Rams backfield has been very uneven. The Cowboys can be tough on running backs, so Akers should remain on fantasy benches again.



Michael Carter vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Carter looked like the Jets back to start earlier this season, but that's no longer the case. His snaps and touch share have declined in four straight weeks, as Breece Hall has seen his role expand. Also, the rookie has outscored Carter 31 to 10.5 in the last two weeks. Miami has also been tough on running backs, allowing just two scores and 18.9 points per game.



More Sits

• Chase Edmonds at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Jeff Wilson Jr. at Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Tyler Allgeier at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Fades

• Najee Harris at Bills ($6,500)

• James Conner vs. Eagles ($6,300)

• Ezekiel Elliott at Rams ($5,800)

