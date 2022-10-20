Seahawks-Chargers Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Week 7 matchup between the visiting Seahawks and Chargers features two top-seven quarterbacks squaring off.

Geno Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage (73.4%) and has led Seattle to 2-1 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) marks over its last three games.

The Seahawks, who lost starting running back Rashaad Penny (fibula) for the season, received stellar production from rookie Kenneth Walker in last week’s win over the Cardinals. The former Michigan State standout posted 110 total yards and a touchdown in his first career start in Seattle’s 19-9 win.

Justin Herbert, who is fourth in the NFL in passing yards (1,716), has played at an elite level despite battling a rib injury and the absence of top wideout Keenan Allen for the last five games. After suffering back-to-back losses against the Chiefs and Jaguars, the Chargers have ripped off three consecutive wins over the Texans, Browns and Broncos.

Seahawks vs. Chargers Odds

Moneyline: Seattle (+205) | LA Chargers (-250)

Spread: SEA +5.5 (-110) | LAC -5.5 (-110)

Point total: 51.5 – Over (-118) | Under (+100)

Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Seahawks Straight-Up Record: 3-3

Seahawks Against The Spread Record: 3-3

Chargers Straight-Up Record: 4-2

Chargers Against The Spread Record: 4-2

Odds and Betting Insights

Despite earning a 19-16 win over the Broncos on Monday, the Chargers failed to cover the 4.5-point line. However, Los Angeles has been a solid team to back as it has covered the spread in four of six games. A deeper dive reveals that the Chargers are just 7-5 SU and 6-6 ATS over their last 12 games at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles possesses the NFL’s third-best passing offense (280.0 yards per game) and will face Seattle’s 30th-ranked scoring defense (27.2 points per game).

Shockingly, Seattle owns the ninth-best scoring offense (24.3 points per game) led by Smith. The Seahawks are 5-7 SU and 6-6 ATS over their last 12 road games and need to find a way to contain Austin Ekeler. After failing to find the end zone in his first three games, the elusive back has scored five touchdowns over his last three games.

Bettors need to monitor the injury status of Allen (hamstring), who has not played since the season opener. If he is able to return, teamed up with Mike Williams and Josh Palmer, the Chargers could have a field day against a Seahawks pass defense that ranks 22nd in the NFL and is allowing 245 yards per game.

